With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down recruiting visits for the forseeable future, many folks believe that the 2021 recruiting cycle will have a high number of decommitments and subsequent flips to other schools.

When visits open back up, the thought is that a handful of committed recruits will still take other trips. But what if visits don't open up for 2021 recruits? Will it still be the year of the decommitment?

With these factors in mind, BlueandGold.com lists a few prospects who the Fighting Irish could pry away from other programs.