Five thoughts on the 2023 RB class

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney continues his position-by-position glance of the 2023 recruiting scene with five thoughts on the running back position.

NO FIVE-STAR RUNNING BACK - YET

*****

HAYNES WAS IMPRESSIVE LAST MONTH

I pulled up to Justice Haynes’ gym last month for an interview while I was in town for the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge and out walked a running back I didn’t expect to see. The No. 1 running back in the 2023 class was at the Underclassmen Challenge the summer before but now the new Buford, Ga., standout was way more physically mature, rocked up and looked like a college running back already. Georgia is still considered the favorite for Haynes and it makes sense since he’s a legacy and the Bulldogs have recruited him so hard. But Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and others aren’t giving up yet.

*****

TAKING A SHOT ON LOVE

After Justice Haynes and Richard Young in the running back rankings, things could go in a variety of directions. We’ve chosen St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers’ standout Jeremiyah Love in the third spot, which might be a little high but we think he’s undervalued elsewhere because he split carries last season. That’s actually a benefit in our eyes as he enters his senior season because he has more tread on the tires and hasn’t taken as many hits and can still be utilized in a variety of ways. More important than anything is that Love averages 10.1 yards per carry as Michigan and Notre Dame battle it out for his services with some SEC programs in the mix as well. “I could easily rush for over 2,000 yards but I got to let my dogs eat, too,” Love said. “Whenever I touch the ball I expect to score.”

*****

DOES OWENS REALLY GO TO LOUISVILLE?

When word started leaking out that Rueben Owens II could commit to Louisville at any time there were people who just didn’t believe it. Certainly it made sense to be skeptical since the high four-star prospect – who could be considered for a five-star ranking down the line – had Texas, Texas A&M and others in hot pursuit. But in the NIL era, anything can happen and it did when the El Campo, Texas, standout committed to the Cardinals. Credit is also due to the Louisville coaching staff and other commits that got him locked in but one wonders whether his pledge sticks until National Signing Day. There were some close to him that said Owens wouldn’t pick Louisville but he did. The Longhorns, Aggies and others are not giving up. If he ends up at Louisville he could have an immediate impact. But call me skeptical with months to go before it becomes official.

*****

EDWARDS COULD BE DEUCE VAUGHN 2.0