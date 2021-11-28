Five thoughts: Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14 to wrap up regular season

Notre Dame has reached the 11-win mark for the third time in the last four years. The No. 6 Irish (11-1) defeated Stanford 45-14 in their regular-season finale for their seventh straight win. They won their third straight game against the Cardinal and will retain the Legends Trophy for another season. Here are five initial thoughts from the game.

1. Another stout defensive game

Notre Dame’s defense allowed a touchdown for the first time in 14 quarters and 219:26 of game time when Stanford running back Austin Jones plunged into the end zone from five yards out early in the second half. Not since a 31-yard Sam Howell touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Irish’s Oct. 30 win over North Carolina had an opponent scored on something other than a field goal. It’s also worth pointing out Stanford traveled just 13 yards to score after it took over following Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan’s interception. The Cardinal tacked on a garbage-time score early in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard drive, which ended with tight end Benjamin Yurosek’s 49-yard touchdown grab. Even with it, Notre Dame still held Stanford to 4.8 yards per play. Until Yurosek’s score, Stanford’s longest gain was a 12-yard catch on third-and-20 – which receiver Michael Wilson fumbled. This was another day of making an overmatched offense looked helpless.

2. Back end tackling

Marvel at the futility of Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee’s 6-of-9 for nine yard first-half stat line all you’d like, but Notre Dame’s tackling deserves a bit of credit for it. Stanford’s receivers found little room after the catch in a quick-strike game plan. Cornerbacks Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis had a tackle for loss in the first half. Hart added another tackle for loss in the second half when he read a screen pass the entire way, ran past an offensive lineman trying to block him and dropped receiver Bryce Farrell for a seven-yard loss. Elsewhere, safety Houston Griffith had three tackles. Safety Xavier Watts made a couple open-field stops, though his poor angle led to Yurosek’s 49-yard touchdown catch. Hart and Lewis combined for seven tackles. Take out Yurosek’s score, and Stanford averaged just 6.5 yards per completion. Four pass plays went for zero or negative yardage. Notre Dame also sacked McKee twice and stopped him for no gain on a scramble. Defensive end Justin Ademilola forced and recovered a fumble on one of those sacks.

Justin Ademilola (9) had one of Notre Dame's three sacks and forced a fumble. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

3. Selling out to stop the run

Stanford played heavy boxes at the start and seemed intent on not letting running back Kyren Williams pop big runs. To a degree, it worked. Williams had just two carries in the first quarter. Notre Dame’s passing offense, though, moved the ball against a suspect secondary. Stanford didn’t have the defensive personnel to cover tight end Michael Mayer or wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. Coan looked to Austin early and often, finding him four times for 57 yards in the first quarter alone. Austin ended the game with six catches for 125 yards on eight targets. Mayer had nine catches, including a 24-yarder in the second quarter on a seam route where he ran past a linebacker with no resistance. He totaled 105 yards and caught 100 percent of his targets. Notre Dame also took advantage of Stanford’s aggressiveness with play action. Coan’ 61-yard completion to Austin was a play-action pass. On the play before it, Notre Dame ran a reverse with receiver Braden Lenzy after faking a toss to Williams. Williams still had an impact on the game. He scored two touchdowns and finished with 74 yards, putting him over 1,000 yards for the second straight year.

4. Quarterback rotation

As Notre Dame’s offense has found its footing in November, it has moved further away from a two-quarterback system. Freshman Tyler Buchner is still involved, but as more of an occasional change-of-pace rather than an essential piece. With Coan stringing together steady games and a functional rushing attack, playing Buchner becomes less about need and more about adding another look. Coan cleared 300 passing yards for the first time since opening night. All told, he was 26-of-35 for 345 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. When Notre Dame needed to throw early on, he delivered. In the first quarter, he was 10-of-12 for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Coan has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in five of his last six starts. Notre Dame isn’t asking him to unload the ball down the field too often, but its quick passing game requires him to be efficient. On that front, he has delivered.

5. Stanford's sloppiness