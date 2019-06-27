Five-Star RB Wheaton Goes In-Depth On Midwest Visit Swing, Notre Dame
Five-star Lakeview Centennial (Texas) running back Camar Wheaton recently visited several schools in the Midwest, including Notre Dame.
He spoke exclusively with Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland about his visits, stop at South Bend, interest in the Irish and more.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news