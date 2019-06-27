News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 20:21:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Five-Star RB Wheaton Goes In-Depth On Midwest Visit Swing, Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Cxz8akvc6gxizkykj658
Texas running back Camar Wheaton visited Notre Dame this month.

Five-star Lakeview Centennial (Texas) running back Camar Wheaton recently visited several schools in the Midwest, including Notre Dame.

He spoke exclusively with Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland about his visits, stop at South Bend, interest in the Irish and more.

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}