Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial class of 2021 five-star running back Camar Wheaton didn't know what to expect when he visited Notre Dame last June. "When I first got there I thought I was in France, because it looked different than where I'm from," Wheaton said following the Future 50 Camp in Orlando, Fla. "I was like, 'Dang, where am I at?'" While it's different than some of the schools the Dallas native is used to, Wheaton really liked Notre Dame, and the Irish continue to be a factor in his recruitment.

How big of a factor is Notre Dame in Camar Wheaton's recruitment? (Rivals.com)

"The people were there really cool," said Wheaton, who ranks as the nation's No. 6 overall prospect. "I got to meet some NFL stars who they put in the league. I met the players and knew a couple of people who they recruited from Texas. It was legit." Wheaton plans to narrow down his list of schools to 10 in the near future, and he noted that "sustainability with the coaches" will be a key factor of what he's looking for in a college. Every school has assistant coaches, including coordinators, come and go, but not many places can boast a head coach being around for a decade. "They have sustainability," Wheaton said about the Fighting Irish. "They have NFL stars coming back; you don't get that from a lot of schools. It just shows that their players love it." Wheaton wants to take official visits coming up in the spring, make a commitment in December and put pen to paper in the early signing period.