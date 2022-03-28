Five-star QB Dante Moore keeping poker face on ahead of Notre Dame visit
Five-star, pro-style quarterback Dante Moore keeps his recruitment so close to the vest that even with his father does not know which way he is leaning. On Monday and Tuesday, Otha Moore and Notre ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news