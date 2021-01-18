Back in November, first-year Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said she couldn’t wait to get newly signed point guard recruit Olivia Miles on campus for the 2021-22 season.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall player by Prospects Nation and No. 8 by ESPN HoopGurlz (No. 2 point guard) in the class of 2021, the Phillipsburg, N.J., native Miles has been granted early admittance for the Notre Dame spring semester that begins Feb. 3.

Miles arrived on campus this Sunday and must be under quarantine for a full week through Sunday, Jan. 24. If all the protocols for COVID-19 are satisfactorily cleared, she then can begin practicing with the team as early as Monday, Jan. 25.

The next game for the Fighting Irish in which Miles would be eligible to compete, if needed, would be Sunday, Jan. 31 at No. 23-ranked Syracuse.

At Blair Academy last season, Miles averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while leading it to a Prep A state championship. Blair Academy has not played this season because of COVID-19. Miles also brings Team USA experience to South Bend, for both she and fellow Irish 2021 recruit, 6-1 wing Sonia Citron, won gold with the U16 squad in Chile back in 2019. Citron is HoopGurlz’s No. 16 overall prospect.

“Olivia is a special talent and one of the most dynamic guards I’ve ever seen,” said Ivey, whose first major recruit was Skylar Diggins. “She has incredible quickness, tremendous vision and the ability to make everyone around her better. She is a poised floor general that plays at a fast pace and brings a unique flair.

“She is great at attacking one-on-one and is a true competitor. From her no-look passes, deep scoring range, and elite finishing package, she will bring a whole new level of swag to South Bend. I can’t wait to see her flourish in our system and help lead our program back to the top.”

Winners of four of their last five games, the 7-5 Irish (5-3 in the ACC) have been improving. However, other than freshman Alasia Hayes, Notre Dame has been lacking a true, classic point guard to run the operation.

Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey has mostly taken on the role, but in yesterday’s 83-73 win over Boston College, Mabrey was often used in an off-guard capacity while Anaya Peoples, Destinee Walker and freshman sensation Maddy Westbeld all helped with bringing the ball up the floor as well.

That helped free up Mabrey for a game-high 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 4 beyond the arc. One of the nation’s top marksman from deep range while at Virginia Tech, Mabrey has also converted a sparkling 47.1 percent (24 of 51) three-pointers this season.

Also back on campus is 6-4 junior forward Danielle Cosgrove, who took time off last semester to work on a health issue. Like Miles, Cosgrove will be under quarantine for a week before she can practice with the team.

Whether Miles can help at all at this point in the season at point guard is uncertain, but Ivey views her presence as highly beneficial.

“To have this experience to join our team and get acclimated to college is invaluable,” Ivey said. “She is ready to work and I’m blessed to have her now.”