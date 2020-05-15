In his Tuesday appearance on “The Fight,” Notre Dame’s fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts, head coach Brian Kelly seemed assured that an incoming freshman will make a major contribution to the 2020 edition of the Fighting Irish football team. “A true freshman will emerge and play significant time on both sides of the ball,” Kelly said. “We saw that last year with Kyle Hamilton and the impact he made as a Freshman All-American. You’re going to see that this year in 2020.” While that may be true — there are a few excellent candidates for early playing time at offensive skill positions — the freshmen most likely to play in 2020 are those that redshirted last season.

Running back Kyren Williams is one of five Notre Dame sophomores with a good chance of contributing in 2020 after redshirting as a freshman.

The 2019 class wasn’t the most heralded bunch of recruits, with no player ranking inside the top 60 of Rivals player rankings. Yet, the class did add significant depth to the roster, especially on defense, with 19 of the 22 players ranked as a four-star prospect by at least one recruiting service. Taking into account that Cam Hart moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the middle of his freshman season, 14 of the 22 signees are defensive recruits, seven will play on offense and one is a specialist in punter Jay Bramblett. That is why based purely on the numbers, it made sense that the only two freshman position players not to redshirt in 2019 were Hamilton at safety and Jacob Lacey at tackle , two defensive players (Bramblett also saw extensive action in 2019). That leaves 19 position players from the 2019 class with four years of eligibility — a lot of potential contributors. But which of those rising sophomores are the most likely to receive significant playing time in 2020? Heading into the summer, this question is more difficult to answer than it typically is at this time of the year because there was just one spring practice in 2020. Fortunately, it was open to the media. After taking into account potential, the depth at their position and any unique skill sets a player may possess, here is my best stab at the five redshirt freshmen with the best chance to break out in 2020.

RB Kyren Williams