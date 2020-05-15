Five Redshirt Freshmen With The Best Chance To Break Out In 2020
In his Tuesday appearance on “The Fight,” Notre Dame’s fundraiser for COVID-19 relief efforts, head coach Brian Kelly seemed assured that an incoming freshman will make a major contribution to the 2020 edition of the Fighting Irish football team.
“A true freshman will emerge and play significant time on both sides of the ball,” Kelly said. “We saw that last year with Kyle Hamilton and the impact he made as a Freshman All-American. You’re going to see that this year in 2020.”
While that may be true — there are a few excellent candidates for early playing time at offensive skill positions — the freshmen most likely to play in 2020 are those that redshirted last season.
The 2019 class wasn’t the most heralded bunch of recruits, with no player ranking inside the top 60 of Rivals player rankings. Yet, the class did add significant depth to the roster, especially on defense, with 19 of the 22 players ranked as a four-star prospect by at least one recruiting service.
Taking into account that Cam Hart moved from wide receiver to cornerback in the middle of his freshman season, 14 of the 22 signees are defensive recruits, seven will play on offense and one is a specialist in punter Jay Bramblett.
That is why based purely on the numbers, it made sense that the only two freshman position players not to redshirt in 2019 were Hamilton at safety and Jacob Lacey at tackle , two defensive players (Bramblett also saw extensive action in 2019).
That leaves 19 position players from the 2019 class with four years of eligibility — a lot of potential contributors.
But which of those rising sophomores are the most likely to receive significant playing time in 2020?
Heading into the summer, this question is more difficult to answer than it typically is at this time of the year because there was just one spring practice in 2020. Fortunately, it was open to the media.
After taking into account potential, the depth at their position and any unique skill sets a player may possess, here is my best stab at the five redshirt freshmen with the best chance to break out in 2020.
RB Kyren Williams
Even after a late consensus dip in Chris Tyree’s recruiting ranking, there is still a lot of hype surrounding the Virginia running back with 4.3 speed.
But heading into 2019, most were talking about the potential of running back Kyren Williams, who impressed the coaching staff and members of the media during fall camp. Then he dropped a pass in the backfield in the season opener against Louisville and was pulled from the game.
Williams played sparingly in the next three contests of the season and then sat the remaining nine games to preserve a redshirt.
Heading into 2020 with running back Tony Jones Jr. gone and no proven backs on the roster, Williams has an excellent chance to contribute in 2020. Recently promoted offensive coordinator Tommy Rees intends to run the ball more this season, which should provide Williams for ample opportunity to contribute.
Listed a 5-9 and 204 pounds, Williams possesses a low center of gravity. While not a burner, he is shifty and has the potential to make defenders miss with a sharp cut out of the backfield.
As a wide receiver early in his high school career, Williams is also an excellent route runner and pass catcher.
@VianneyFootball @Kyrensiren trucks the defended last night at jamboree #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/Vh8LA15Yun— GriffinsTV (@GriffinsTV_Live) August 18, 2018
When it comes to Williams reaching the potential he showed during 2019 fall camp, the key may be establishing confidence early in the season and giving the young running back room to make mistakes.
“Where does confidence come from? A lot of these guys are four and five-star players and they were really confident in high school,” Kelly said when answering a question about Williams last September. “But they go on to a different stage in college football, and they have a lot of confidence in themselves, but they need to see that confidence realized with making a play.
“All he needs to do is make a play. When these young players get a chance, they need to make a play.”
