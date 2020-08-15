Five Players With Prime Opportunities To Grab Important Roles
Notre Dame is three practices into training camp for a season that could be halted at any moment, and it knows that. Practices are different too, whether it be with second-nature activities like wearing masks or new protocols like individual water bottles that created unforeseen outcomes. And that first practice was held without nine players – two who tested positive for COVID-19 and seven who contact tracing determined should quarantine.
Unsurprisingly, and understandably, practices are closed to the media. The early stage ones are often less informative, and particularly this year after holding just one spring practice. Friday was the first padded practice.
But like any other year, there are still positions up for grabs and roles for the taking. Even though we can’t watch, here are five players of interest with opportunities to establish themselves who we would be eyeing.
Running Back Chris Tyree
The hype isn’t quite at Kyle Hamilton 2019 levels, and won’t be with practices closed, but coach Brian Kelly sure did his part to get fans excited about potential contributions from the true freshman top-100 recruit. He was already awarded a significant number.
"He’s not going to get 30 carries (in a game) — don’t get me wrong — but he’s going to play as a freshman,” Kelly said. “He has been impressive.”
It’s unsurprising to hear he’s in the 2020 plans given the state of the Irish’s running back stable, but still refreshing. Notre Dame has four veterans who to this point have found roles but not proven they can be lead backs, while redshirt freshman Kyren Williams has not played enough to warrant much judgment. Tyree’s path to a role is not exactly like trying to enter Fort Knox.
Jafar Armstrong, coming off an injury-plagued year where he averaged 2.7 yards per rush, is the presumed early favorite for lead duties. It seems more likely Tyree will challenge him, or at least force his way into some of the work. Tyree’s listed 5-9, 179-pound frame evokes workload concerns, but it’s rumored he has added to that. Regardless, Kelly thinks he can handle it.
“He’s a lot stronger than we thought in terms of lower-body strength,” Kelly said. “He’s not a specialist who just plays in the slot or gets hand-off sweeps. He’s a guy who can run the football downhill between the tackles too.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news