Notre Dame is three practices into training camp for a season that could be halted at any moment, and it knows that. Practices are different too, whether it be with second-nature activities like wearing masks or new protocols like individual water bottles that created unforeseen outcomes. And that first practice was held without nine players – two who tested positive for COVID-19 and seven who contact tracing determined should quarantine.

Unsurprisingly, and understandably, practices are closed to the media. The early stage ones are often less informative, and particularly this year after holding just one spring practice. Friday was the first padded practice.

But like any other year, there are still positions up for grabs and roles for the taking. Even though we can’t watch, here are five players of interest with opportunities to establish themselves who we would be eyeing.