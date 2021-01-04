Pushing the Ball Downfield

Against Alabama, Notre Dame failed to find success pushing the ball downfield on a consistent basis. Just three passes from quarterback Ian Book traveled more than 20 yards through the air, one of which resulted in the game's lone interception.

The lack of downfield success enabled the Alabama defense to progressively crowd the line of scrimmage, while also limiting Notre Dame's ability to produce big plays in the passing game.

Now, this problem is exacerbated by the fact that Notre Dame has very few wide receivers with the ability to make plays after the catch. Out of 115 YAC, just 12 yards came from a Fighting Irish wide receiver. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones only threw two deep passes, but he didn't need to. His wide receivers were more than capable of making plays after the catch (more on this later).