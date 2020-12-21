 Five Pro Football Focus Observations From The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s 34-10 Loss To The Clemson Tigers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 15:04:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Five PFF Observations From Notre Dame Versus Clemson

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Saturday, Notre Dame trotted onto the field at Bank of America Stadium excited for the challenge that lie ahead. Unfortunately, that particular afternoon, neither the Fighting Irish offense nor defense were up to the task of competing with a Clemson team at full strength.

Of course, Notre Dame went on to lose 34-10, but that was still good enough for the program to squeak into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame lost to Clemson 34-10 in the ACC Championship.
Notre Dame lost to Clemson 34-10 in the ACC Championship. ((ACC))

Now the Irish are faced with an equally difficult burden — defeating No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl (which will be played in Arlington at AT&T Stadium).

Notre Dame has two weeks to figure out what went wrong. On offense, the problems appeared to start with the offensive line (which was named one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award on Monday, along with Texas A&M and Alabama).

Below are offensive and defensive observations, utilizing Pro Football Focus' advanced statistics, from Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday.

Offense

Offensive Line, Running Backs Allow 12 Pressures

It's safe to say the offensive line played its worst game of the year against the Tigers, as quarterback Ian Book was under duress for much of the afternoon and was sacked six times.

Notre Dame Pressures vs. Clemson
Player Pressures Sack

Ian Book

4

3

Josh Lugg

3

0

Liam Eichenberg

3

0

Kyren Williams

2

2

Tommy Kraemer

2

1

Chris Tyree

1

0

Brock Wright

1

0

Aaron Banks

1

0
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}