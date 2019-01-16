The final edition of the Rivals250 for the 2019 class was released today and included five Irish signees.

Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal safety Litchfield Ajavon will finish as the No. 106 player nationally per Rivals, and the third-highest ranked Irish signee behind Edina (Minn.) High offensive lineman Quinn Carroll (No. 68) and Atlanta Marist safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 75).

Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit cornerback Isaiah Rutherford came in just a few spots behind Ajavon at No. 110 overall. Cincinnati Anderson offensive lineman Zeke Correll (No. 114) and Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph offensive lineman John Olmstead (No. 118) finished not too far behind ranking among the top 125 nationally.

Charlotte Providence Day linebacker Osita Ekwonu rounds out the Notre Dame signees in the Rivals250 at No. 232.

For the full Rivals250, CLICK HERE.