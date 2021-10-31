 Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football takes down North Carolina, 44-34
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-31 00:19:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame takes down North Carolina, 44-34

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

There figured to be plenty of points at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night.

Notre Dame and North Carolina provided them as expected.

The No. 11 Irish (7-1) defeated the Tar Heels 44-34, winning their third straight game. The loss dropped North Carolina to 4-4. Notre Dame set season-highs in points and yards gained.

Here are some initial thoughts from the game.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

1. Kyren Williams' big day

What’s left to say at this point? The junior running back is Notre Dame’s spark plug, heartbeat and owner of a tireless motor. No one would blame you for fearing the worst when Williams went down on the sideline after landing awkwardly on a third-quarter reception and heading into the injury tent.

Half an hour later, he was bouncing and stiff-arming his way through North Carolina’s defense for a 91-yard touchdown run. He ended the day with a career-high 199 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, two catches for 15 yards and a 47-yard punt return. It was his second straight game eclipsing 130 rushing yards after five sub-100 days to begin the year.

With a stabilized offensive line in front of him, Williams is no longer running in a straightjacket or getting hit behind the line every other carry. As his 91-yard run showed, though, he’s a constant threat to turn dead plays into positive ones.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}