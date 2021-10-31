Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame takes down North Carolina, 44-34
There figured to be plenty of points at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night.
Notre Dame and North Carolina provided them as expected.
The No. 11 Irish (7-1) defeated the Tar Heels 44-34, winning their third straight game. The loss dropped North Carolina to 4-4. Notre Dame set season-highs in points and yards gained.
Here are some initial thoughts from the game.
1. Kyren Williams' big day
What’s left to say at this point? The junior running back is Notre Dame’s spark plug, heartbeat and owner of a tireless motor. No one would blame you for fearing the worst when Williams went down on the sideline after landing awkwardly on a third-quarter reception and heading into the injury tent.
Half an hour later, he was bouncing and stiff-arming his way through North Carolina’s defense for a 91-yard touchdown run. He ended the day with a career-high 199 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, two catches for 15 yards and a 47-yard punt return. It was his second straight game eclipsing 130 rushing yards after five sub-100 days to begin the year.
With a stabilized offensive line in front of him, Williams is no longer running in a straightjacket or getting hit behind the line every other carry. As his 91-yard run showed, though, he’s a constant threat to turn dead plays into positive ones.
