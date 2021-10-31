Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame takes down North Carolina, 44-34

What’s left to say at this point? The junior running back is Notre Dame’s spark plug, heartbeat and owner of a tireless motor. No one would blame you for fearing the worst when Williams went down on the sideline after landing awkwardly on a third-quarter reception and heading into the injury tent.

Half an hour later, he was bouncing and stiff-arming his way through North Carolina’s defense for a 91-yard touchdown run. He ended the day with a career-high 199 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, two catches for 15 yards and a 47-yard punt return. It was his second straight game eclipsing 130 rushing yards after five sub-100 days to begin the year.

With a stabilized offensive line in front of him, Williams is no longer running in a straightjacket or getting hit behind the line every other carry. As his 91-yard run showed, though, he’s a constant threat to turn dead plays into positive ones.