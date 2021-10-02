Five initial thoughts: Notre Dame loses to Cincinnati in top-10 matchup
No. 9 Notre Dame's 26-game home win streak is over. So is its undefeated season, and perhaps its College Football Playoff chances.
The Irish (4-1) lost to No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0) 24-13 Saturday, their first defeat in Notre Dame Stadium since September 2017.
Here are five initial thoughts from the game.
1. The move to Drew Pyne
Notre Dame has a quarterback conundrum to sort out.
Sophomore Drew Pyne came in for graduate senior Jack Coan to start the second half, and this time, the switch had the feeling of a potentially elongated chance as opposed to a short-term injury fill-in.
Pyne completed 9-of-22 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t perfect and appeared to be out of sync with his receivers on a few throws. But he was responsible for five of Notre Dame’s seven completions of 15-plus yards, including a 32-yard touchdown to senior receiver Braden Lenzy in the fourth quarter.
Pyne led both of the Irish’s touchdown drives. He extended plays and created yards when none were available, a skill Coan doesn’t have and one that can help a shaky offensive line. He looked comfortable, and Rees didn’t have to slash pages from his play sheet with him in the game.
