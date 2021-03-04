BlueAndGold - Five 2022 Notre Dame Targets Steve Angeli Will Be Recruiting

Five 2022 Notre Dame Targets Steve Angeli Will Be Recruiting
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback Steve Angeli didn’t want to drag his decision out too long for multiple reasons – one of them being that he wanted to have a hand in recruiting for his school’s 2022 class.
On Thursday evening, the four-star quarterback per Rivals announced his decision to commit to Notre Dame, and he already has strong relationships with several key Fighting Irish targets in the 2022 class.
Angeli plays for one of the premier football programs in the Northeast and routinely churns out high-level division-one talent. The 2022 class is no different at Bergen Catholic.
Notre Dame is in hot pursuit of four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould, and Notre Dame recently sent out an offer to versatile defensive back Jayden Bellamy. I currently have a FutureCast pick in for Notre Dame to land Gould, and Bellamy very well may be an Irish lean at this point.
