 First Notre Dame Football Recruiting Visit Impressed 2023 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Joshua Padilla
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-10 08:43:20 -0500') }} football

First Notre Dame Visit Impressed 2023 Four-Star OL Joshua Padilla

Patrick Engel
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

Joshua Padilla is from Ohio. He has an Ohio State offer.

The easy conclusion to draw is that Padilla, a 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne High School, will eventually choose the Buckeyes.

But that would be premature. His recruitment is still in its early stages. And Notre Dame made a strong impression on him when he took an unofficial visit and attended Irish Invasion camp Sunday.

Notre Dame offered four-star offensive lineman Joshua Padilla in March.
“Notre Dame is one of my favorite schools I’ve been to,” Padilla said. “They’re a great academic school and they graduate players. I think they have the highest graduation rate in college football. That’s good. I want to graduate college. That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to.”

Notre Dame offered the 6-4, 285-pound Padilla in March. He was one of the first 2023 linemen to earn an offer from the Irish. A strong camp performance would help him climb even further up Notre Dame’s 2023 offensive line board. He thinks he delivered one.

