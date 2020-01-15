**BOXSCORE**

The lead to this story is an easy one: another nail-biting ACC game, another chance for Notre Dame to blow a late lead, or perhaps, another chance to save a season. Irish point guard Prentiss Hubb saw to it that this latest one didn’t get away, leading the Irish to a 78-74 win at Georgia Tech with clutch play down the stretch and a career-high 25 points. It was an impressive, gritty and arguably a season-saving late-game performance that should bring Notre Dame a fresh mindset with a week off before its next game. Irish head coach Mike Brey said afterward the importance of this win — especially with his team finally closing things out late — can’t be understated. “It seems like we are in these all the time,” Brey said, sounding equal parts relieved and exhausted. “But I’m proud of our group because we made some fearless plays to get outta here with a win tonight, just a heckuva game.”

Irish sophomore Prentiss Hubb scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the second half to lift Notre Dame over Georgia Tech. (USA Today/Sports)

This marked the fifth time in six ACC games so far this season that the Irish (11-6, 2-4 ACC) had a chance to win late. But in the previous four before Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4), Notre Dame had lost three of those, including two straight last week at NC State and versus Louisville. “I thought it was important as I watch the game unfold that we really need to finish this one,” Brey said of winning at Georgia Tech for the first time in five tries since 2015, “because if you lose a third one (late) in game situations, and you’re 1-5? So, I think we can grow here with this one.” As he did late in the second half of Notre Dame’s other ACC win this year — an 88-87 thriller at Syracuse 11 days earlier — Hubb also put the Georgia Tech game on his back down the stretch. Notre Dame’s show-stopping sophomore scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, a scoring stretch that included an athletic put-back basket and 5-of-6 free throw shooting inside of the last two minutes to keep the Irish out front. “To be able to get this win, especially under the circumstances of coming close in these last four games,” said Hubb, who has scored at least 22 points in three of his last four games, “…especially on the road can help lead us on a winning stretch.”