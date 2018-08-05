Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long has talked about his desire to use multiple position groups going back to the moment he was hired by head coach Brian Kelly. Long desires to use multiple tight end looks, two back looks, three receiver looks and a variety of backfield alignments.

Long showed off a great deal of flexibility from a personnel standpoint last season. After using multiple tight ends just around 10 percent of the time the two previous seasons, Notre Dame used them over 37 percent of its offensive snaps last season.

The two back alignment was a rarity under Kelly’s previous coordinators, but Long wanted to make it a much more important part of the offense. Notre Dame used a two-back alignment 68 times in 2017, blowing away the combined production from the previous five seasons.

At times his ability to use two backs was limited by an injury to then sophomore Tony Jones Jr., his best all-around back. Jones was the only wideout that was a legit pass game weapon when lined up outside, which is a key component to the two-back look. He missed the Michigan State game, and Notre Dame did not line up in a two-back alignment one time in that matchup.

When Notre Dame lined up with two backs in the game it was highly effective in the run game. The Irish ran the ball 36 times from its two-back sets for 301 yards, good for an average of 8.4 yards per carry. It’s next best personnel grouping in the run game was the 11 personnel (1 back, 1 tight end, 3 wide receivers), which went for 6.9 yards per carry. That does not include 65 yards on five scrambles from the quarterbacks on pass calls.

Quarterbacks went 15-of-22 throwing the ball for 129 yards out of two-back alignments. The negative is the quarterbacks threw three picks out of this alignment.

Notre Dame enters the 2018 season with a great deal of inexperience at running back, but it is deep at the position in terms of athletes, and more important it is much deeper in regards to players that can run and catch the football. That reality has the two-back alignment in position to become a far more prominent part of the Irish offense.