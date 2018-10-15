Film Room: QB Ian Book vs. Pittsburgh
Notre Dame junior quarterback Ian Book had an up-and-down performance during the 19-14 victory over Pittsburgh. At the end of the day, despite his struggles at times, Book made game-winning plays to help fuel the Irish victory.
We will begin the breakdown of Book's performance with a look at his game from a statistical standpoint.
After going 1-for-9 throwing balls at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage against Virginia Tech, Book completed three deep balls against the Panthers, including a fourth-quarter touchdown from 35-yards out.
There were instances where Book could have taken a deep shot but didn’t make the throw, but this game must be viewed as a success when it comes to downfield shots. Not only did Book completed 3-of-5 deep balls, he also got the ball deep enough on a post route to Chase Claypool to draw a defensive pass interference on Notre Dame’s game-winning drive.
