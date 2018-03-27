Photo by Bill Panzica

Notre Dame’s top running play in 2017 was the Inside Zone and its variations. The Inside Zone has been a staple of the Irish offense for years prior to the arrival of offensive coordinator Chip Long, so its heavy use is not surprising. What we saw under Long was some unique wrinkles to the play, different variations (Lock Zone) and fewer tendencies from a formation standpoint, which prevented opponents from getting as much of a read on the zone coming as we saw in the past. Notre Dame runs the Inside Zone as a pure call, it runs its as a read player, it runs it as part of an RPO (Run Pass Option) and it runs a Lock Zone play, which will be discussed below. The Irish ran its Inside Zone and variations 170 times for 1,202 yards (7.1 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns. Notre Dame averaged 7.8 yards per run when it handed the ball off and 3.2 yards per run when its quarterbacks pulled the ball. Below is a quick breakdown and overview of the Inside Zone, beginning with the base run.

Comparing the success for the Inside Zone in 2017 to the 2015 season brought about some interesting data. Notre Dame actually averaged more yards per run on the pure Inside Zone runs (removing the Lock Zone) in 2015 (5.8 yards per carry), compared to 5.5 yards per carry in 2017. Looking deeper into the numbers you will see that the overall success of the pure run was actually better in 2017, but the lack of success at quarterback in the read game dragged down the grade. When the Irish offense handed the ball off in 2017 it averaged 6.1 yards per rush, compared to 5.6 yards per rush in 2015. The quarterbacks averaged 3.2 yards per rush when they pulled the ball in 2017, compared to 7.3 yards per rush when Notre Dame pulled the ball in 2015. Notre Dame had more success when it ran to the ball to the left than it did to the right. That is intriguing because the Inside Zone is actually designed to cut back, which makes the blocks on the backside as important – if not more so – than blocks to the call side. This means when Notre Dame ran the Inside Zone, it was actually the right side that of the line that had better success. The efficiency of the Inside Zone was 47.1 percent, which is a below average number that will have to be improved upon in 2018. Here is a clip of the Inside Zone:

This Inside Zone run was called to the left. You can see each lineman stepping to the call side (the left). Linemen will either base block or combo block depending on the alignment. Blocking on the first level is vitally important, but when the play really works the combo blocks will ultimately push to the linebackers, and one of the blockers will come off to pick up the backer. In this clip you see center Sam Mustipher and right guard Alex Bars working on a combo block to the Mike linebacker. Mustipher does a nice job coming off to pick up the Mike linebacker, but Bars makes the key block on the run. He bullies the nose guard off the line and drives him inside, which opens up a clean cut back for running back Josh Adams. Tight end Durham Smythe does a really nice job aggressively sealing off the backside, which prevents the end from squeezing down inside to close off the run. This is actually just an Inside Zone call; there is no read involved for the quarterback from a run standpoint. You can see the receivers to the left running the Look Screen, which is part of the RPO. Here’s another clip:

This is an example of Notre Dame running the Inside Zone with a read concept. The defensive end (#89) is the read. He comes down inside so quarterback Brandon Wimbush pulls the ball and runs outside, with Smythe faking the seal block and leading Wimbush up the field. Had the end stayed outside or come straight up the field Wimbush would have handed the ball off. What is interesting about Notre Dame’s Inside Zone success is that even though Wimbush did not read the play well over the course of the season, his success as a runner overall still had a major impact on the run game. Go back and watch the first clip, where Adams runs for an 84-yard touchdown. You will see three backside defenders all running with Wimbush, even though him running the ball wasn’t an option on that play. Teams were so concerned with him beating them with his legs that he impacted the game even when he wasn’t an option to run. With the second and third level defenders on the backside all worried about Wimbush, there is no one to account for Adams. It was obviously a blown assignment, but if the quarterback doesn’t scare a defender he isn’t going to blow an assignment worried about the quarterback. For Notre Dame to improve its Inside Zone success next year it will have to improve its RPO game. Here is an example:

Stanford loaded the box on this run and Wimbush rightly pulled the ball and threw it outside to the wide receiver. He had two issues on the play. One, he is too slow getting the ball outside. Two, his footwork doesn’t allow him to get the ball out with any zip, so it dives into the ground short of the receiver. If Wimbush makes this throw it’s Notre Dame’s most dynamic player – Kevin Stepherson – in space against a cornerback who is backpedaling at the snap. If Stepherson can make a defender miss he has a touchdown. If he can’t, it’s still an easy 5-6 yard gain. Success on throws like this would make it harder for opponents to load the box against the run, which is a reason the run game slowed down late in the year. The line was often outnumbered and the inability to make plays consistently in the pass game gave defenses no reason to stop. It would also make the offense far more efficient. A variation of the Inside Zone was the Lock Zone. Let’s take a look at that play:

The Lock Zone wasn’t an efficient run either, checking in at just 46.9 percent. It was, however, an extremely productive play overall. Notre Dame averaged 13.7 yards per rush on the 32 handoffs from the Lock Zone. Notre Dame was wildly successful running the Inside Zone from its two tight end formations (12 personnel), but the exact opposite is true with the Lock Zone, which was more successful out of the one tight end alignments (11 personnel). Part of that is explained by the nature of the play, but first let’s take a look at a clip of the play:

The Lock Zone is a read play that is identical to the Inside Zone in almost every regard. The difference is the read and what the quarterback does with the ball based on that read. With the Inside Zone read, the quarterback reads the backside of the line of scrimmage, which is unblocked to either hand the ball off or keep it himself. On the Lock Zone, the offense blocks the backside edge with either the backside tackle or the tight end. In the clip above the tight end is attached to the call side, so the backside tackle has to turn out and base block the end. The quarterback is now reading the backside inside linebacker. If he steps to the run the quarterback will pull and throw the ball. If the linebacker steps outside or bails he will hand the ball off. In the clip above the backside inside linebacker leaves the box to defend the trips alignment, so Wimbush rightly gives the ball to Adams. Bars destroys the nose tackle and right tackle Tommy Kraemer handles Boston College end Harold Landry with ease, so the hole opens up wide.

You can see an example of how the play works on the tight clip, and why it was such a big play call for the Irish. The three-receiver alignment puts Boston College in a bind. Do you keep numbers in the box or outside. By putting the inside backer outside the Eagles chose to put numbers against the three receivers. Notre Dame now has ideal numbers in the box. If the backer would have stayed inside, then Notre Dame would have had numbers outside on the bubble screen. Of course, it helps when you have an offensive line that can open up holes this big.