In the first two breakdowns of the Michigan defense the film room focused on defensive coordinator Don Brown’s overall philosophy and his pressure packages. In part three we will discuss the Michigan third-down defense.

Michigan ranked 13th in scoring defense in 2017 and ranked second in 2016. Brown’s 2015 Boston College defense ranked fourth in scoring. During that same stretch, the Wolverines 81st and 67th in turnovers gained, and Brown’s 2015 defense at BC ranked 38th in turnovers gained.

What makes Michigan so effective on defense in regards to keeping points down is its outstanding third-down defense.

Brown has led the nation’s best third-down defense in each of the last three seasons, including his final season at Boston College. The Wolverines have limited opponents to 26.1 percent and 21.0 percent on third-down over the last two seasons.

This article will show some of the reasons that Michigan is so effective on third-down.

Like Notre Dame, Michigan will often go with a sub package on third down.

Here is a look at Michigan’s base defensive look: