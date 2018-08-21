Now in part two let’s take a look at some of the specifics of how and why Brown likes to attack.

In part one of this Michigan breakdown we discussed the basic principles and philosophies of defensive coordinator Don Brown’s system .

Brown is going to turn up the heat on opposing offenses, but he’s not necessarily a heavy overload pressure coordinator. He’ll blitz and he’ll stunt in an attempt to attack the line of scrimmage and create penetration,, but his scheme is sound.

That aggressiveness pays off in the run game and pass game. In six of the last seven seasons Brown’s defense has ranked in the Top 20 in rushing defense. It ranked in the Top 10 in four of those seasons, including No. 2 in both 2014 and 2015 while at Boston College.

Aggressiveness is a key component of Brown’s defense, but as I mentioned in the previous article his system is sound at its core. The primary reason for this is Brown’s defense is almost always gap conscious. A gap is the space between offensive linemen, and defenders must account for those gaps. If a defense doesn’t have a plan to attack or occupy all the gaps it will find itself giving up a lot of big runs.

Here is an example: