Film Room: Breaking Down Michigan's Defense And How To Attack It
Notre Dame takes on the Michigan Wolverines tomorrow to kick off the 2018 season. The 14th-ranked Michigan team is fueled by a defense that is expected to be one of the nation's best.
In order to win the game, Notre Dame will have to find ways to make plays against the vaunted Wolverine defense.
Last week we put out a five-part film breakdown series discussing the foundations of the Michigan defense and how Notre Dame can attack it.
Part I - Base Philosophy
Part II - Pressure Philosophy
Part III - Third-Down Defense
Part IV - Attacking Michigan With The Run Game
