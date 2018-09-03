Notre Dame kicked off the 2018 season with a 24-17 win over 14th-ranked Michigan, and senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush was a driving force in that win. Wimbush finished the game with 229 yards of offense, and his big-play skills fueled the offensive performance. There are two ways to evaluate Wimbush, and both must be viewed as just as important to understanding his performance. The first is a statistical view of how he played against the Michigan defense. The second is his impact on the game, and how his skill set impacts the opposition. To begin this breakdown, let's take a look at Wimbush's pass chart against Michigan.

Wimbush had a 15-yard completion negated by an offensive penalty and later had a 26-yard touchdown pass negated by another offensive penalty. Wimbush was credited with 12 completions on 22 attempts, good for a 54.5% completion percentage. His adjusted completion percentage was 63.6%. Adjusted completion rate takes into account drops, throwaways and spikes. Wimbush did not have any throwaways or spikes, but his wideouts dropped two passes, which accounts for the adjusted rate. When looking at Wimbush in this one game, he showed an improved completion rate on the intermediate passes of 10-19 yards (50% to 46.8%), short passes of 1-9 yards (75% to 57.3%) and throws behind the line (83.3% to 73.2%). It is just one game, but considering the fact Michigan ranked 4th nationally in pass efficiency defense last season and returns all four starters in the secondary, that improvement must be viewed as a positive first step for Wimbush. According to CFB Film Room, last season Wimbush completed just 4-of-18 passes that went beyond 20 yards to the right. Against Michigan, Wimbush completed 2-of-5 deep right passes for 54 yards. Wimbush had this performance despite being harassed all game long. He was sacked just twice, but Wimbush was hit six times and hurried on five other throws. He was pressured or sacked on half of the plays where he dropped back to pass.

POSITIVES

What Wimbush showed in this game is why he is the starting quarterback for the Irish, and how impactful he can be when he is even remotely on his game. There were several areas where Wimbush thrived against the Wolverines. Notre Dame went deep early and often against Michigan, throwing the ball downfield on five times on the first 14 plays of the game. Wimbush hit three of those passes for 97 yards, and that early success forced Michigan out of its early game plan.

By the time Michigan had recovered and countered the Irish offense it was 21-3, and Wimbush throwing the ball downfield had a big part in that early start. Wimbush showed good downfield accuracy in the game, which you see in the clip above and also saw on a 26-yard completion to tight end Alizé Mack that went over a cornerback and between a safety. Even when he missed, Wimbush was mostly accurate, which meant Michigan had few chances to make plays on downfield throws. He was a second late on his 45-yard touchdown pass to Chris Finke, but the ball went over 55 yards in the air and it was in an area where Finke had a chance to make the play on the ball for the touchdown. Michigan came after Wimbush early and often, and his ability to handle the pressure was another key to success for him and the offense.

Wimbush knew there was an unblocked end coming at him, and he knew that receiver Chase Claypool was about to come open for a chance for a big play. Wimbush had to wait for Claypool to look at him, so he held onto the ball just long enough for his wideout to get open and look back. Even more important, Wimbush snaps the ball off to Claypool and makes an accurate pass. Throws like this were often a struggle for Wimbush last season, but he made a number of throws like we saw above against Michigan, throws where he showed good arm speed and made an accurate toss. This throw converted a 3rd-and-10, the team’s first third-down of the game. Michigan led the nation in third-down defense each of the last two seasons, but Wimbush having success with his arm and legs was big for Notre Dame. Notre Dame had seven first downs in the game, a number that only one team (Ohio State) has surpassed in the last two seasons. Wimbush went 3-7 on third down for 54 yards. All three throws converted a third-down, and he also had a 22-yard scramble to convert a 3rd-and-18 and a 7-yard scamper to convert a 3rd-and-6. Wimbush had a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Miles Boykin on a 3rd-and-11, but Boykin was lined up incorrectly and it caused a penalty, negating the score.

Wimbush did a nice job staying in the pocket and remaining poised even with multiple defenders closing on him. This kind of poise was a big improvement for Wimbush, who would often rush a throw or scramble in similar situations in 2017. Against Michigan, Wimbush showed the willingness to not only stay in the pocket on a play like this, but to make a good read and throw an accurate pass to move the chains against the best third-down defense in the land. This is a confident play by Wimbush, but also one that shows maturity as a thrower. Success against Michigan required Wimbush to not only make plays from the pocket with his arm, it required Wimbush to use his athleticism and running ability to impact the game, and he did just that.

A play like this isn’t about coaching or scheme, it’s about having a talented player that can extend plays and punish a defense even when it seems to have made a play. Wimbush does a great job making an unblocked linebacker miss in space, but the ability to keep his eyes down field even with defenders closing in on him was impressive. When he sees Claypool work open to his left, Wimbush unleashes and accurate pass across his body for a 19-yard gain. You can see Wimbush keeping his arm speed up on this throw, and when he does that his throws are far more accurate. Four plays before using his arm and legs to make a play, Wimbush did this:

On the play prior to this run, Wimbush was sacked for an 8-yard loss, bringing up a 3rd-and-18 situation. Offensive coordinator Chip Long puts the ball in Wimbush’s hands to make a play, and he does just that against one of the faster defenses that Notre Dame will face this season. Wimbush finished the game with 77 gained yards (59 net yards) in the game, and his running ability proved highly impactful.

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

One of the positives for Notre Dame and Wimbush coming out of this game is that there is still a lot of room for development. The Irish made a lot of plays, but there are a lot of things to clean up. There were missed opportunities on Saturday night, and moving forward eliminating some of those misses will allow the offense to be even more effective. Some of those areas had nothing to do with Wimbush, but they will be addressed here to better put his performance/numbers in perspective.

On this third-down throw Wimbush wanted to go to Boykin on an in route, and when Boykin made his break he had position on the cornerback. The issue is that as soon as Wimbush gets to the top of his drop both Michigan ends have blown up the outside and Wimbush has no choice but to step into the pocket. By stepping into the pocket the timing of the play is thrown off, and Wimbush throws late to Boykin, which allowed the Michigan corner to close on the route, making this a tougher pass to complete. Wimbush was especially harassed in the second half, when he rarely had time to not only get the ball off on time, but he rarely was able to make a throw without getting hit. That harassment caused Wimbush to miss a big opportunity to really put this game away in the fourth quarter.

Wimbush anticipated something coming in his face, so instead of stepping into this seam throw to Mack he throws it off his back foot. That is how a strong pass rush can impact a quarterback even when it doesn’t actually get to him on a particular play. Wimbush, however, has to do a better job reacting to what happens, not what he thinks will happen. If Wimbush gets this ball out with just a bit more juice it is a huge play that puts Notre Dame deep into Michigan territory. Mack still should have caught the ball, but Wimbush throwing it about six inches short made it harder for the tight end to finish off the play with a catch. Wimbush was forced to get three downfield throws out very early in the third and fourth quarter. None were technically throwaways, but the pressure he faced from the Michigan pass rush forced him to throw those deep balls so early they might as well have been throwaways. His arm speed was better in the game and we saw Wimbush aim fewer throws than he did a season ago, but he wasn’t perfect.

Wimbush aims this throw and slows his arm speed down instead of snapping it off like we saw in previous clips. The result is a slower pass and a less accurate throw. Instead of leading Armstrong out to the sideline, which could have given his back a chance to outrun the Michigan safety to the outside, Wimbush throws the ball behind and the result is a short gain. Notre Dame’s quarterback executed the read zone and power read much better than we saw last season, but he did have two missed reads in the second half that kept extra yards off the stat sheet. Wimbush threw up a few passes when pressured, but fortunately none of those throws were intercepted. I would like to see him eliminate some of those types of throws and in those situations either run or throw it up higher for his big receivers. In the third quarter Wimbush launched a deep downfield throw that Michigan easily intercepted. That throw was not, however, a mistake on Wimbush’s part. Michigan was playing man coverage on the play and Claypool should have kept running deep, but instead he chose to slow down as Wimbush was getting ready to throw. By stopping, Claypool allowed the defender to see the ball, get deep and pick it off. It was an obvious miscommunication that goes on the receiver. Claypool did break up a pass early in the game that could have been picked.

OVERALL ANALYSIS/GRADE