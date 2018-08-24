All week we have been breaking down the Michigan defense, beginning with its base philosophy, how it likes to pressure and its third-down defense. Yesterday we broke down ways that Notre Dame can attack the Wolverine defense with the run game.

Today we take a look at some things Notre Dame can do in the pass game to go after the vaunted Michigan defense.

Michigan will attack the Notre Dame offense; that’s just what Don Brown likes to do. It will pressure and bring linebackers and try to throw off the timing of the Irish offense. The pass game has to be designed from a big picture standpoint to look for ways to create big plays and either stop or slow down the Michigan blitz packages.