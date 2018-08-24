Film Room: Attacking Michigan's Defense - Part II
All week we have been breaking down the Michigan defense, beginning with its base philosophy, how it likes to pressure and its third-down defense. Yesterday we broke down ways that Notre Dame can attack the Wolverine defense with the run game.
Today we take a look at some things Notre Dame can do in the pass game to go after the vaunted Michigan defense.
Michigan will attack the Notre Dame offense; that’s just what Don Brown likes to do. It will pressure and bring linebackers and try to throw off the timing of the Irish offense. The pass game has to be designed from a big picture standpoint to look for ways to create big plays and either stop or slow down the Michigan blitz packages.
MATCHING UP AGAINST THE SAFETIES
Michigan has a pair of talented cornerbacks in juniors Lavert Hill and David Long. Notre Dame can’t be afraid to attack them and it will certainly look for ways on the perimeter to go after those two players, but it must find ways to attack the Michigan safeties.
Starters Tyree Kinnel and Josh Metellus are good run defenders, but last season Don Brown put them in a lot of man-to-man situations against the pass. Neither player thrives in coverage, which is why Brown has told media this fall camp that he will do things to protect them a bit.
But for Brown to continue calling an aggressive defense – which has been his staple for years – he will have his safeties exposed in coverage at times. When that happens, offensive coordinator Chip Long and quarterback Brandon Wimbush need to go after those players.
