Michigan has had one of the nation’s top defenses the last two seasons, and it is led by one of the country’s top defensive coordinators. In previous articles I have discussed the Wolverines base philosophy, how and why it likes to pressure, and its third-down defense.

Reading through an article – or a series of articles – breaking down the strength of an opponent can be a bit discouraging. But Michigan’s defense, as good as it is, has areas that can be exploited by good offenses.

Notre Dame has certain talents and matchups that it can use to have success against the Wolverines. Below is part one of a breakdown of areas that Michigan has shown vulnerability in over the years, and are areas where Notre Dame has the ability to take advantage.

MOBILE QUARTERBACK ISSUES

Michigan gave up 638 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks last season, and 525 of those yards came against non-option opponents. For comparison’s sake, Notre Dame’s defense gave up just 500 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, and 399 of those yards were against non-option opponents.

When breaking down the Michigan defense one thing that stood out is that it was vulnerable to quarterback runs and scrambles. That can be a concern for a defense that is aggressive as that defense is. If your pressure doesn’t hit home there is usually a running lane for the quarterback. If your defense line gets up field as fast as Michigan’s does and the offensive linemen are able to stay engaged it will open up a run lane.