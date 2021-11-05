Fighting Irish after Wake Forest 2022 WR commit Wesley Grimes

Notre Dame expanded its wide receiver board in the 2022 class on Oct. 14 when it dished out a scholarship offer to Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook’s Wesley Grimes. “It’s really just a blessing,” Grimes said. “It was great to get it. I’m learning more about the program every time they talk to me. It’s really a blessing.” Grimes went to Notre Dame in June and participated in a prospect camp, working closely with receivers coach Del Alexander. The Fighting Irish staff decided not to offer Grimes at that point, and the three-star prospect committed to Wake Forest Sept. 7. His commitment to the Demon Deacons still stands.

The 6-2, 173-pounder Grimes has had a fantastic senior year, leading to his offer from Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

The 6-2, 173-pound prospect is still intrigued by Notre Dame, though. “I loved the campus; I toured it with my family,” Grimes added. “We kept in touch from there as they figured out their scholarship number stuff. Then they finally called and said they had a spot and offered me.” Grimes has been in good communication with Alexander, talking to him offer before the offer and in recent weeks since he extended the news. “I like the coaching staff a lot; they really made me feel at home when I went there,” said Grimes. “I really like the coaches and what they have going on there as a program.” Could the Fighting Irish flip Grimes? If they’re able to do so, the staff will likely need to host him for a visit. He’s not on the visitor list for this weekend, but he may get to South Bend for the Georgia Tech game Nov. 20. “As of right now, I don’t know if I have the time in my schedule, but I’m not against it,” Grimes said about visiting Notre Dame. “It’s always nice to go visit a school.” Grimes visited nearby N.C. State for their game earlier this fall against Clemson. The Wolfpack were a finalist for Grimes, and they’re still in contact with him, too.

“They’re still always good people to talk to,” said Grimes. “I’ve gotten close to their coaches throughout the process. They have a great team and great program.” Grimes has been terrific as a senior, leading to Notre Dame offering him. Clemson, North Carolina, Northwestern and Texas are showing interest as well and could offer. “I think all of them are close,” noted Grimes. “I’m taking in the information and hearing what they have to say.” Wake Forest’s undefeated season has only helped hold on to Grimes’ commitment thus far. He’s caught 71 passes for 1,270 yards and 18 touchdowns through 10 games. “They’re doing everything I knew they would do,” Grimes said. “That’s why I committed before the season; I knew they were going to have a great season. Coach [Dave] Clawson talks about how they’re going up as a program. It’s a statement year for them and can’t wait to keep it going in the future.”