Fast-Rising F Braeden Moore Giving Notre Dame A Long Look, Planning Visit
Braeden Moore’s recruitment as he knew it changed its trajectory last June 15, right in the thick of the NCAA’s dead period.
That’s when the 6-8 junior wing from Nashville’s Christ Presbyterian Academy could first receive calls directly from college coaches. Up until that point, interest in him had mostly come from local schools, and his offers were primarily of the mid-major variety.
Then his phone wouldn’t stop buzzing.
“I had talked to maybe five schools, mainly the Tennessee ones,” Moore said. “When June 15 hit, I got probably 25 phone calls from 25 different schools. I was like, ‘What the heck, I had no idea you were looking at me.’”
Nearly a year later and after a strong junior season, Moore has 32 offers. College coaches’ inability to watch him play in person has been no deterrent to his rise. Notre Dame hopped in that mix in late March, about two months after initially making contact.
