An 11-21 season for the 14th-seeded Irish included a 3-18 record against ACC teams, with 12 losses decided by single digits, a half dozen by one possession.

One of the worst men’s basketball seasons in Notre Dame’s history — at least record-wise — ended with one last severe stomach thump Tuesday night in the Greensboro ( N.C.) Coliseum, a 67-64 loss to 11th seed Virginia Tech (19-13) in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

At this point, consider the frightful fortunes handed Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team this season — Mike Brey’s last — as borderline abuse.

Tuesday’s hero could have been Nate Laszewski. With 2.4 seconds left the 6-foot-10 grad senior, Notre Dame’s leading scorer at 14 points a game, took an inbounds pass and shot-faked talented defender Justyn Mutts to free himself for a clear shot.

“Nate wanted to take it,” Brey said.

Like all other big shots at the end of close games, it drew iron, but no net.

Season over.

Mike Brey’s coaching career at Notre Dame over.

Probably just as well for how much this 23rd year at Notre Dame must have aged the 63-year-old.

No Notre Dame team has ever lost more games. The 21 losses matches the 21 of the 1965-66 team. And the losing percentage (.344) is the worst since the 1995-96 season (9-18, .333), Notre Dame's first season in the Big East.

Brey left the floor one last time muttering about the officiating on a controversial call in the final minute.

It’s safe to complain now and he didn’t hold back with his coaching career, at the very least, on hiatus. It came with 42 seconds to play and had just followed a dramatic turnabout a few seconds earlier.

First the turnabout.

With Notre Dame up 62-61 with 1:10 to play, Cormac Ryan, who turned in a terrific performance in his last Notre Dame game with 18 points (7-of-14 shooting), recorded a steal near the top of the key and took off with the ball toward the ND basket. He didn’t get far beyond the 10-second line before he was caught from behind and turned it back over to Virginia Tech’s Sean Pedulla.

Pedulla turned back and took off toward the Hokies basket. He saw Mutts, who was behind the Irish team caught in transition, near the basket. And Mutts finished off the uncontested layup for a 63-62 Hokies lead with 1:02 to play.

Bad luck, but worse luck was coming.

On the ensuing Notre Dame possession, Notre Dame’s 6-9, 242-pound junior, Matt Zona, was coming around a screen and made contact with the 6-1,195-pound Pedulla. Pedulla initially was called for a foul.

Because Pedulla wound up with a bloody lip, the play was reviewed by officials. After a lengthy examination of video, the contact by Zona was ruled excessive and a technical dead-ball foul was charged to Zona on top of the original call.

It was the fifth foul of the night for the seldom-used Zona (6.4 minutes a game) who played well finishing with nine points (3-for-4 on 3s), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes.

The Irish got two free throws out of it from Trey Wertz (replacing the fouled-out Zona) for the initial foul call, but Pedulla got two foul shots (he made one) for the technical and Virginia Tech also got possession.

The Hokies turned the opportunity into an uncontested dunk by Mutts on an Irish defensive breakdown for a 66-64 lead with 30 seconds to play.

“I’ve got to digest that (game) a little bit,” Brey said. “I'll be very honest, now that I'm not in the league anymore. I think that last play, if you have an ‘A’ officiating crew, they say ‘Basketball play,’ and we shoot the free throws and we play basketball.

“I think we got a little over-analyzation on that part of it. Look, Virginia Tech made plays, but I don't think that was handled right. We had some turnovers and made some mistakes, but I think you go ‘basketball play’ in a great game like that and you shoot the free throws and let the game play out. That's a big-time (crew’s decision).”