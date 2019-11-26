NOTRE DAME (5-1) VS. FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (1-4) Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind. Time/TV/Internet: Tonight, 7 p.m. EST; Available on FOX Regional Sports Network, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989 Live Stats: FOUND HERE Series Facts: This is the second all-time meeting between the two schools. Fairleigh Dickinson University — based in New Jersey and a member of the Northeast Conference — played and lost at Notre Dame, 75-57, in December of 2014.

Notre Dame (5-1) ends its six-game homestand tonight with a game against Fairleigh Dickinson (1-4). USA Today/Sports

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

The Irish have rebounded after dropping their season-opener against North Carolina with five consecutive wins. Most have been of the routine variety but the 64-62 overtime win over Toledo last week was anything but. Notre Dame needed a miracle three-point shot from forward Nate Lasweski at the regulation buzzer to send the game to overtime, then some good defensive work to secure the win. Impressively, this was Notre Dame 13th win in its last 16 overtime games.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON OVERVIEW

Decimated by graduation after a magical 2018-19 season, the Knights won their first game this season over FDU-Florham but have lost four straight since to DePaul, Fordham, Army and Lafayette. FDU finished 21-14 overall last season and upset top-seeded St. Francis in the Northeast Conference Championship to earn a NCAA Tournament berth against Prairie View A&M in a first-four matchup in Dayton. FDU prevailed 82-76 in Dayton before being ousted by top-seeded Gonzaga in the Round of 64.

GAME OUTLOOK

The game against FDU will mark the 30th meeting between the Irish and a team from the Northeast Conference. Notre Dame is 29-0. Despite missing the game Nov. 18 against Presbyterian with a stomach illness, Irish senior forward John Mooney continues to make his case as not only an ACC Player of the Year candidate but also a potential all-American. Mooney has pulled down 15 or more rebounds in three consecutive games, joining Bryant’s Patrick Harding as the only Division I players to do so this season. FDU features three starters — junior guard Jahill Jenkins (15.3), senior forward Kaleb Bishop (14.4) and junior forward Elyjah Williams (13.6) averaging in double figures. ND 78, FDU 62