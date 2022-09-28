1. Tennessee now leads for Daevin Hobbs.

Friedman's take: FICTION. Hobbs has been gushing about his trip to Knoxville after seeing the Vols up close. The visit definitely helped Tennessee in its pursuit of the big-time defensive lineman, but I'm not ready to call the Vols the clear leader for him just yet. Hobbs is expected to take multiple official and unofficial visits this fall to each of his top contenders. Tennessee is supposed to get an unofficial visit, but Alabama and Georgia are both on Hobbs' schedule as well. Georgia seemed to prioritize Hobbs earlier than both Alabama and Tennessee and that could pay dividends for the Dawgs down the road. With a commitment expected in late November, there is still a feeling that Georgia could be the team to beat, but the difference between the Dawgs and the rest of the field is very small. Winstel's take: FICTION. I had a conversation with Hobbs following his visit to Tennessee. He raved about the environment during his official visit weekend, and the Vols definitely helped their case with a ranked win in front of a massive home crowd. It’s clear Tennessee is one of his leaders, but at this point I still think it’s too close to say that the Vols are his sole leader. Alabama and Georgia are pushing hard and are major players in his recruitment. MORE HOBBS: Players who should be in Rivals250

2. Notre Dame's offensive linemen commitments are ranked in the right order.

Friedman's take: FICTION. I have no issues with where Charles Jagusah and Joe Otting are currently slotted in this recruiting class, but the big question comes with Sam Pendleton and Sullivan Absher. Of the two North Carolina offensive linemen, Pendleton is inside the Rivals250 and Absher is not, but that could change depending on what we see from them as the season goes on. Pendleton is closer to being ready to play at the next level but Absher's ceiling is higher. Absher is the better athlete of the two but is not an experienced pass blocker. It could also take him a little while to add the strength necessary before seeing consistent playing time for the Irish. That being said, his potential remains intriguing. For now, my answer is fiction but Absher and Pendleton still have a number of games remaining in this senior seasons. Kelly's take: FICTION. Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has put together an impressive offensive line class in his return to Notre Dame. Jagusah, Pendleton, Absher and Otting each bring a different ability to the program — some with more upside than others. With the Rivals rankings, a minor tweak might be needed. While Jagusah and Otting have settled into their spots, after seeing Pendleton and Absher in North Carolina last week, I would rank Absher slightly ahead of Pendleton. Pendleton has a defined skill set that should translate well to Notre Dame. He is well built and has the physicality to hold his own against college competition. However, Absher’s athleticism and speed make him a more intriguing prospect. He is already about 300 pounds at 6-foot-7, and looks like he could put on another 20 to 30 pounds without losing his speed. That upside makes him a marginally better prospect than Pendleton at this point in the process.

3. Michigan will end up with at least four commitments from Charlotte's Providence Day High School between now and the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

