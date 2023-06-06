1. Penn State had the most successful weekend of any team.

Dejuan Lane

2. Georgia now leads for Dylan Stewart.

Dylan Stewart (Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FICTION. Stewart isn’t in any rush to make a decision, but his visit to Georgia this weekend was highly anticipated given the potential for the Bulldogs to make a move in his recruitment. I do think the Bulldogs helped themselves but to call them the leader at this point would be a bit premature. South Carolina, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State and many others are very much in the mix for Stewart and all of them expect to get Stewart on campus at least once between now and when he's expected to make a decision this fall. May's take: FICTION. Georgia does on-campus recruiting well, and there’s no reason to think Stewart’s visit went anything other than smooth. However, I still wouldn’t call Georgia the leader at this point. With Oregon, Ohio State, South Carolina, Miami and others there are many contenders involved. It looks as if Oregon and Ohio State might have the momentum at this point. Georgia isn’t dead by any means, but I don’t believe the Bulldogs lead right now.

3. Notre Dame retook the lead for Guerby Lambert.

Guerby Lambert (Rivals.com)