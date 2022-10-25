Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove and national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Kyle Kelly of InsideNDSports.com and Alec Busse of EMAWOnline.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Notre Dame will flip Wisconsin OL commit Chris Terek.

Chris Terek (Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FICTION. Chris Terek has all but officially said that he would like to be at Wisconsin - with the caveat that offensive line coach Bob Bostad and interim head coach Jim Leonhard are still with the Badgers when it comes time to sign. Although the Wisconsin administration has said there will be a national search for their next head coach, this team has made a turn for the better under Leonhard's leadership and things seem to be trending in the direction of his interim tag being removed. Bostad has been a mainstay in the program and it is likely that Leonhard would keep him on staff in the event he is hired as the full-time head coach. Should this happen, Terek should remain a Badger commit and ultimately sign with Wisconsin. Kelly's take: FICTION. For now. While momentum is slowly building for Terek to choose the Irish, I’m not quite ready to say they’ll flip him yet. After speaking with Terek, he had lots of great things to say about Wisconsin, and it didn’t seem like he would make a haste decision — and he hasn’t so far. However, Notre Dame is the only school he said he’s entertaining interest from, which gives the Irish a legitimate shot. Factor in the proximity to home and ND’s development of offensive linemen, and it makes sense. Notre Dame won’t be going away, which gives the Irish to trend toward him as the Early Signing Period approaches. However, I’m not ready to get the spatula out yet.

2. Kansas State is the team to beat for four-star running back John Randle Jr.

Cosgrove's take: FICTION. I long considered Kansas State as the team to beat for John Randle Jr.'s commitment, but recent events have pointed to his recruitment going in a different direction. Utah offered months ago, and although Randle Jr. has been mum about his recruiting process leaving much to speculation, a recent official visit to Utah seemed to have made a major impact on his decision and the Utes appear to have taken the driver's seat. I could still see Randle ending up in Manhattan due to Utah already having running backs committed in this class, but should Utah make a full-court press for his pledge, I see Salt Lake City being the destination for Randle Jr. Busse's take: FICTION. John Randle's recruitment is a tough one to get a read on because he doesn't say much publicly about his intentions or where he might be leaning. Randle does seem to have an interest in Utah because he took an official visit. But Utah already has two tailbacks in its 2023 class, so that is something to follow. Kansas State is certainly pushing hard, and would obviously accept a commitment. But does Randle love K-State as much as the Wildcats love him?

3. Tennessee will win the SEC East.

