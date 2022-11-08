Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove and Josh Henschke from BlueAndMaizeReview.com, Gabe DeArmond from PowerMizzou.com and Kyle Kelly from InsideNDSports.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Michigan will finish with a top three Big Ten recruiting class in 2023.

Benjamin Hall (Rivals.com)

Cosgrove's take: FACT. The Wolverines currently sit with the Big Ten's fifth-ranked class, but with only 15 pledges their conference ranking has more to do with the number of prospects committed than it does with the quality of the class. Michigan will likely add a few highly rated recruits heading into signing day, and a few of their current commits are likely to get rankings bumps, making a top-three finish not only in reach but likely. Henschke's take: FACT. Michigan has had a recent trend of closing its recruiting classes strong and I think that continues with the 2023 class. With what's left on the board and how many potential commits the Wolverines could add into the fold, it should be enough to give them top-three distinction.

2. Missouri will flip at least one top-15 in-state prospect in the 2023 cycle.

Marvin Burks (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Cosgrove's take: FICTION. This is a toss-up for me because there is some strong pull out of Columbia for top prospects to stay home, but I just don't see a recruit in the top 15 that I can point to and say they are the guy who will flip. Marvin Burks recently committed to Ole Miss and current Missouri players along with coaches will likely continue to pursue him. So Burks is the most likely at this point, but barring any further coaching changes, Missouri could be on the outside looking in for additional top-15 in-state players for now. DeArmond's take: FACT. This is probably the toughest question I've been asked for this feature. Basically, the only realistic options are Marvin Burks or potentially Jaidyn Doss. I don't see any of the other top-15 guys that are committed elsewhere ending up back at Mizzou. Burks didn't exactly seem solid in the commitment to Ole Miss when it happened and was back in Columbia this past weekend when the Tigers played Kentucky, so he seems the most likely. I don't have a sense of what Mizzou's communication has been with Doss lately, but depending on the Tigers' needs at wide receiver and what happens with the coaching situation at Nebraska, I can see him coming back in play. Ultimately, I guess I'll say fact, but if we did things like a confidence level in the answer I don't think mine would be very high.

3. Notre Dame’s next commitment will come from a Clemson gameday visitor.

Kaleb Smith (Ben Golan/RedRaiderSports.com)