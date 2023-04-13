Gorney’s take: FACT. The defense is absolutely the issue that needs to be fixed at USC and that side of the ball was a mess down the stretch. Despite some calling for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s head, he remains on staff. Lincoln Riley doesn’t really need much help from Kliff Kingsbury on the offensive side of the ball but Kingsbury’s NFL experience – and lessons learned – could help both ways. He's seen a lot on both offense and defense running an NFL franchise for four years.

If he’s let in those discussions and the USC defense can come along even slightly, the Trojans have the offensive firepower to make it to the playoff. USC could do it without Kingsbury’s help, too, but having him in those meeting rooms could be really valuable.

Young’s take: FICTION. I could go either way here. I mean, it can only help having not one but two of the most accomplished offensive coaches that college football has seen now collaborating. That said, I do think the impact is being a little overstated. I can't imagine Kingsbury is going to be putting in 60-hour weeks breaking down film. There's a reason he didn't jump straight into an NFL offensive coordinator job this offseason. The analyst role at USC is a chance to stay engaged with the game in a low-intensity way while figuring out his next career move. Many USC fans immediately started talking about what this would mean for recruiting -- I don't think it means anything for recruiting. Surely, by this time next year Kingsbury will have chosen his next job, be it in the NFL or college.

In the meantime, yes, he'll be a nice asset to the USC program, offering input and a different perspective toward maximizing what should be one of the most exciting offenses in college football. It's a smart move for Lincoln Riley, absolutely. The Trojans were knocking on the door of the playoff last year and have every chance to make it this year -- because of their offensive firepower. Ultimately, though, the season hinges on defensive improvement. That's what will decide if the Trojans can get to the next level. But can Kingsbury help an already elite offense be even a little better? Probably.