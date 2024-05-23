Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson, InsideNDSports.com’s Tyler James and GoIowaAwesome.com’s Eliot Clough to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Advertisement

1. DEFENSIVE BACK WAS THE MOST LOADED POSITION GROUP AT THE RIVALS CAMP IN INDIANAPOLIS.

Chaston Smith

*****

2. IOWA IS POISED TO MAKE A MOVE WITH 2026 FOUR-STAR KEENAN HARRIS.

Keenan Harris

Clough: FACT. Keenan Harris appreciates the rich history that Iowa has at the linebacker position. With Josey Jewell, Pat Angerer, Jack Campbell and current stars in the second level of the defense, Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson, the Hawkeyes have plenty of references to what Harris can make for himself at the college level. He'll participate in Iowa's prospect camp on June 20, following the camp with a visit. Not too often do recruits who already have a scholarship make the trip for camp unless they have serious interest in the program. For now, it appears the Hawkeyes have a strong shot to land the No. 202 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250. Smith: FICTION. I’m pretty intrigued by the connections Harris has to the program. His high school teammate and Iowa tight end Zach Ortwerth just finished his freshman season in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes haven’t been recruiting him all that long but the relationship seems good with Abdul Hodge who is his area recruiter. However, the Hawkeyes might be late to the party here even though Harris is a 2026 prospect. Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon and Missouri have been recruited him hard for a long time and I suspect that those programs will be the ones battling it out for the St. Louis native. If Harris gets to Iowa City that might help the Hawkeyes though so the program shouldn’t give up at this point.

*****

3. NOTRE DAME IS IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT FOR BEN NICHOLS.

Ben Nichols