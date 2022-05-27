Fact or Fiction: Derion Gullette is due for a big jump in rankings

1. Derion Gullette will be one of the biggest rankings risers this summer.

Derion Gullette (Nick Harris)

Harris' take: FACT. Derion Gullette's current ranking as the No. 94 recruit in the state of Texas may be one of the more undervalued rankings in the country, as he has shown positional versatility, insane production and possesses a college-ready skill set and frame. Gullette is also being recruited by some of the biggest programs in not only the region, but the entire country, including Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and more. His positioning in the state of Texas should reside in the top 20. Gorney's take: FACT. Seeing Gullette in person was just as important for us as it was for the college coaches who offered him because he's a great-looking kid who can move and he's also very physical. It makes complete sense to dramatically move him up in the rankings because he could be one of the best linebackers in the class. I think the move from Alabama to Texas slowed down his recruitment a little bit, but that has ended. *****

2. Notre Dame will sign four prospects from the state of Texas in the 2023 cycle.

Peyton Bowen (Rivals.com)

Harris' take: FICTION. While I think it's certainly possible for Notre Dame to sign four Texas prospects this cycle, I don't think it will happen. The Irish remain heavily in the mix for Micah Bell and Jaden Greathouse and they have Braylon James and Peyton Bowen committed. But if I had to pick a scenario, I'd say Bowen ends up being the one going elsewhere. Texas A&M and Oklahoma have made an impression and could land visits this summer. Greathouse is also an interesting recruitment as Marcus Freeman will battle with Texas, a program Greathouse has seen more than any other recruit. Kelly's take: FICTION. Signing four prospects from Texas might be the ceiling at this point for the Irish. Their two commits from the Lone Star State — Bowen and James — have expressed interest in visiting other schools, even after they've committed to Notre Dame. Meanwhile, ND is only in good spots with Bell and Greathouse. Although both players seem to be leaning toward ND, earning their pledges will be no easy task. With that said, Notre Dame has a great shot at landing all four, but it's a long way from now until National Signing Day.

3. The out-of-state program that will have the most success in Texas in 2023 will be either LSU or Alabama.