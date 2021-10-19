Examining the Notre Dame defense’s third-down versatility and success

In turn, Kelly and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman made tightening up third downs a point of emphasis during bye week practices.

In a 32-29 win over Virginia Tech Oct. 9, Notre Dame allowed the Hokies to convert eight of 17 third-down chances. The most memorable play was a 19-yard touchdown run on a scramble by quarterback Braxton Burmeister on a scramble. Burmeister’s dash put Notre Dame in a 29-21 hole with 3:55 left.

Asked about Notre Dame’s third-down defense, Brian Kelly’s mind went to the Irish’s most recent performance.

“We spent much more time last week in those packages, not adding anything more, but just being more fundamentally sound and smarter as a defense,” Kelly said.

It’s a wise use of an off week. It’s also a correction of an outlier performance instead of a wound that won’t stop bleeding.

Through six games, Notre Dame’s defense ranks 18th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in opponent third-down conversion rate, at 31.87 percent. That figure is just 0.5 percent higher than last season’s third-down defense, which finished 11th nationally. Prior to Virginia Tech’s successful day, the Irish held Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Purdue to a combined 7-for-41 on third down.