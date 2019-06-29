MZ: The coaches said he’s got a big chip on his shoulder like Baker. I personally think that will give him an edge at Notre Dame. We need a guy with an edge. Honestly, that’s the difference between us beating Bama and Clemson and us not. I’m not saying Ian (Book) doesn’t have it. He’s a nice guy, but it looks like this kid does. Guys that win it all have some (explicit) about them.

MZ: They said to look out for him. They’ve said he’s put the ball on the money and is precise when he needs to be. I’m curious to see what his arm strength looks like. He’s here for a reason. I hope he makes the final 11 like I did. I think I’m the only Notre Dame quarterback that made the actual 11. If you make it here, you are doing the right things. Notre Dame knows how to find recruits, and he jumps in that category for me.

EJ: There are several former and current quarterbacks out here coaching at the event. What have they told you about Pyne so far?

MZ: I’ve seen a little bit. He reminds me of (Notre Dame quarterbacks coach) Tommy Rees. But maybe that’s because Tommy is recruiting him. He looks like Tommy to me. I think he’s a little underrated. I actually didn’t know about him until a couple of days ago. But he’s out here proving himself against guys he’s going to play against like Bryce Young . All the coaches have been giving him high marks. They’ve said he has an edge. Hopefully, kids from Connecticut bring that edge. I’m excited to see what he’s got.

EJ: If you were to talk to Pyne and give him advice about playing quarterback at Notre Dame, what would it be?

MZ: Hopefully, Coach (Brian) Kelly takes it easy on your ass (laughs). That’s all I got. No, just invest in growing and developing. 100 percent. It’s rare that you get fully developed at any college program. But he’ll have Tommy Rees, who is a great coach. He knows what he’s talking about. I’m a big fan of Tommy. I was with him in the film room. He’s a good guy to learn from. He’s very sarcastic, so I don’t know how Drew will handle that. Tommy keeps the room light! Of course, winning at Notre Dame is an expectation and sometimes, that’s not even enough. You have to be more than that. It pushes you to work harder. Ian is doing great. Phil (Jurkovec) is going to be good. There will be a lot of competition in that room.

EJ: Overall, what does it take to play quarterback at Notre Dame?

MZ: You have to be mentally strong. Period. Playing quarterback is playing quarterback. But you have to deal with the politics of playing such a highly regarded position. Notre Dame isn’t made for everyone. If you have a scholarship to play at Notre Dame and are committed like this kid is, you have something special about you. It’s about harnessing that and translating that over to winning games. Ian did a good job of doing that.

EJ: From an offensive system standpoint, what does a quarterback need both skillset wise and mentally to play the position at Notre Dame?

MZ: The beautiful thing about Notre Dame’s system is it’s quarterback driven. 1,000 percent. If you are mentally tough and are a winner, you are going to make that offense look great. If you are lacking in a certain department, you will be exposed. Every quarterback at Notre Dame does get exposed in some sense because it’s not easy. It puts a lot on a quarterback to score points. When it comes down to those last two drives, can you score those points? It always comes down to that. And that’s what is going to take a Notre Dame quarterback from being good to great. Coach Kelly is looking for those guys that can lead those final drives. Think about the guys that beat Bama — Cam Newton, Jameis Winston Deshaun Watson. Those are not average quarterbacks. Those guys are up there. Trevor Lawrence is not an average quarterback. It’s going to take that to beat Nick Saban. It’s not easy to find those guys.

EJ: What is it like playing for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly?

MZ: You just have to focus on your job. Coach Kelly is a good dude. Everybody is a good dude when you are winning. It’s tough when you lose. It sucks. But you’re at Notre Dame. What’s better than that? You are going to love playing for him because nothing is better than that. You don’t play in a conference, so your focus is always on winning championships. If you aren’t trying to win national championships at Notre Dame, you are going to be a middle of the road guy. Hopefully, Drew goes in there with those expectations. I know that’s all Coach Kelly cares about. That’s what I cared about. That’s why we got along.

EJ: Last question, what are your expectations for Notre Dame this season?

MZ: We know who the best teams in college football are. It’s not a secret. I think we’ll be fine. We’re going to be good. Duh. I don’t think we’ll lose any games until it comes down to those last one or two drives. If Ian can get those drives done, I have faith that we can at least make it look interesting. Are we going to win it all? I don’t know. That takes a lot. But we can definitely have another undefeated season. That’s no problem. But we’re not playing for undefeated seasons anymore. It’s almost not cool enough. It’s cool but not that cool. We need that icing on the cake.