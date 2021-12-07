Everything Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Tuesday on ESPN Radio

Amid a busy recruiting week on the cusp of National Signing Day, Marcus Freeman took a few moments to continue his media tour since being named Notre Dame’s head coach Friday. Freeman called in for his latest interview — a Tuesday afternoon ESPN Radio hit — from a high school on the West Coast. The whirlwind hasn’t abated for the 35-year-old newly minted leader of a blue-blood college football program. That’s just how he wants it. “It hasn’t stopped,” Freeman said Tuesday. “It won’t stop. And I’m excited for the challenge and opportunity to lead this program.”

Here’s everything Freeman said on ESPN Radio with former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. and Chris Canty.

On Notre Dame’s culture and being picked to maintain it

“We have unbelievable leaders. That’s what Notre Dame is about. We have exceptional thinkers. We have guys who aren’t afraid to go against the norm and speak their mind. They’re also the leaders of our program and leaders of our society. "Our culture is one of toughness and player-led. We have leadership and our players drive our culture. It’s a culture of doing everything right. It’s a culture of never taking the easy route. “My job is to continue to enhance it. Not change it, but enhance the things we do. One thing is the relationship between coaches and players. It all has to be together. We have to understand we’re doing this thing together, and that’s why I’m so excited to lead this team.”

On building trust with players in 11 months at Notre Dame

“It takes time. Trust isn’t just freely given. It’s built over time. It’s spending quality time with your players, making sure they know you on a personal level, having your family around, having them over to your house. “It’s about being honest, being real with them and letting them know you’re in the battle with them. I have been on the other side of this. I’ve been in the seats. I’ve known what it’s like to say, ‘This is us versus you’ and I know what it’s like to hear, ‘This is us together.’ I like to lead through the style that we’re in this together, through the good and through the bad. That’s where a lot of the trust is built.”

Freeman was named Notre Dame's head coach on Friday. (AP)

On his priorities this month

“It’s going to change day by day and week by week right now. As a staff, we’re on the road recruiting. We have a couple days left in this recruiting cycle to make sure everybody who’s committed, everyone who plans on signing at Notre Dame, is ready to go. “The other side of it is making sure our players know the coaches are gone and the expectations to do the things the right way, finish strong academically. That was the meeting we had yesterday. “When we get back on Friday, the focus will no longer be recruiting, because we’re off the road, but how can we get the team prepared so that Jan. 1, they’re ready to have a successful bowl game versus Oklahoma State.

On winning a national title

“I think we’re close. Two of the past three years, we’ve reached the College Football Playoff. How do you beat close? How do you close that gap? “Continue to bring in the right fit for Notre Dame – the players who are the most talented in the country and the right fit for your team. We have to continue to never settle in recruiting. We have to go after the best players who fit our program. That’s No. 1. “No. 2 is continue to enhance our culture. How do we continue to make this team closer? How do we make it almost emotional at times that you’re playing for your coach, your coach is coaching for your players. When you have an emotional attachment to somebody or something, that’s when great things are created.”

On being a Black head coach at Notre Dame

“The weight of being the head coach at Notre Dame is a tremendous responsibility, but especially also being a Black head coach in college football. "It’s understanding you represent a lot of people. You represent not only your family, but a lot of people who might come behind you. You want to make sure you do it the right way. You want to make sure you give it everything you’ve got, but do it with integrity to make sure those behind you have success.”

On his favorite spot on campus and not trying to change things at Notre Dame

“The spot I like to go to is the Basilica, and right at the top of the doorway it says ‘God, Country, Notre Dame.’ That’s a spot where I love to reflect. That speaks to me. "Obviously, my faith and the faith that’s promoted at the University of Notre Dame. Our country and understanding those who have sacrificed for your country before you. And then doing it at Notre Dame. There’s something about Notre Dame that will change you if you let it. “A lot of people might have the conception that I’m going to change Notre Dame. No, Notre Dame’s never going to change. You have to embrace the things that make Notre Dame special. That’s what I’ve done in 11 months "I don’t think I came in with this mentality. Now, understanding this place is special. The people that are there, the people spread across the world, the network you can join, this place is special if you embrace it.”

On being a 35-year-old first-time head coach