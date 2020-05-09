In the aftermath of the Duke game on Nov. 9, Notre Dame’s chance of having an effective pass rush should have been eliminated.

Over the course of the second and third quarters, starting defensive ends and captains Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, then the team’s leaders in sacks, suffered severe injuries. Okwara’s fractured left fibula meant he was lost for the season, while Kareem’s torn labrum limited him for the remainder of the year and he was eventually required to have surgery.

But in the last four games of the season, Notre Dame’s sack production actually had a slight uptick, averaging three sacks per game after just 2.44 through the first nine contests.

The reason?