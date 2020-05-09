Evaluating the Notre Dame Pass Rush—Can It Improve In 2020?
In the aftermath of the Duke game on Nov. 9, Notre Dame’s chance of having an effective pass rush should have been eliminated.
Over the course of the second and third quarters, starting defensive ends and captains Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, then the team’s leaders in sacks, suffered severe injuries. Okwara’s fractured left fibula meant he was lost for the season, while Kareem’s torn labrum limited him for the remainder of the year and he was eventually required to have surgery.
But in the last four games of the season, Notre Dame’s sack production actually had a slight uptick, averaging three sacks per game after just 2.44 through the first nine contests.
The reason?
An explosive finish from backup defensive end Ade Ogundeji and rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who each had 4.5 sacks in those final four games. Spread out over a 13 game season (including a bowl), that paces would equate to more than 14 sacks each — a monumental total at either position.
While those totals are unlikely for both players heading into 2020, their late-season production does bode well for the Notre Dame defense and its ability to, once again, finish in the upper echelon of total sacks and pressures, even without the services of two NFL Draft selections in Okwara and Kareem.
Where Notre Dame Can Improve?
In each of the past two seasons, Notre Dame has ended the year with 34 sacks, the 22nd highest total in the FBS in 2019. But even with that total — tied for the highest in the Brian Kelly era — the Fighting Irish were closer to being ranked No. 124 (Hawaii with 17 sacks) than to being first (Ohio State with 54).
That’s not to say the Fighting Irish front seven is in need of a dramatic overhaul. It should still be a strength of the team, but there is an obvious area where the team can improve.
According to Football Outsiders, Notre Dame actually fared well when evaluating the defensive line in terms of its sack rate in non-garbage-time passing situations. The Fighting Irish took down the opposing team’s quarterback 9.2 percent of the time, the 14th best rate in the nation.
But in order to shrink the sack discrepancy between Notre Dame and the top pass rush in college football, the Fighting Irish are going to have to do better on obvious passing downs. In that regard, Notre Dame was in the bottom half of college football with an 8 percent sack rate (compare that to standard downs, where their 10.1 percent success rate is second behind Clemson).
