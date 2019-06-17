News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 18:29:40 -0500') }}

Euro DB Faverus On Notre Dame's Radar

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

European defensive back Jair Faverus camped with Notre Dame.

Jairo Faverus might be one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2020 recruiting class.

The European defensive back has been garnering more and more attention from FBS programs and recently opened some eyes at Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp.

