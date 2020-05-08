ESPN’s Future Power Rankings See Notre Dame Remaining In Strong Spot
One outlet’s deep dive into college football rosters, recruiting rankings and returning production sees Notre Dame maintaining its 10-win level the next few years.
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg released his yearly three-part series power-ranking college football’s best future offenses, defenses and quarterbacks. Notre Dame appeared in the top 15 of all three, earning the highest mark for its current and future quarterback situation. The Fighting Irish have the No. 7 future quarterback outlook, No. 9 future offensive outlook and No. 13 defensive future.
On the quarterbacks, Rittenberg moved Notre Dame up two spots from their place in his 2019 rankings despite former top-100 recruit Phil Jurkovec’s decision to transfer to Boston College. Ian Book’s decision to come back for his fifth year and his 34 touchdown passes a year ago cleared up the present.
“Although Book wasn’t nearly as accurate in 2019, he threw 15 more touchdown passes than his 2018 total and has 57 entering his final season in South Bend,” Rittenberg wrote. “He’s very close with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached the quarterbacks the past three seasons, and could take a big step in his development.”
Beyond him, Notre Dame has former top-150 recruit Drew Pyne and redshirt freshman Brendon Clark on the 2020 roster. It is Tyler Buchner’s arrival, though, that makes the outlook still strong after Book’s departure and the transfer of Jurkovec, who was hailed as his successor.
“Few in South Bend would be surprised if Buchner ends up succeeding Book in 2021,” Rittenberg wrote.
The offense as a whole is ranked No. 9 for its future, which is down three spots from 2019. There are a few reasons to understand why. Rees has one game of play-calling experience. Notre Dame’s top two receiving targets, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet, are in the NFL. There is not much returning production at running back.
Still, there was enough on the current roster to keep it in the top 10. Notre Dame’s entire starting offensive line returned. Book, of course, is back. Wide receiver Kevin Austin and tight end Tommy Tremble are in favorable spots to break out.
“A short-term key is for non-senior receivers Kevin Austin, Lawrence Keys III and Braden Lenzy to develop more consistency [Northwestern graduate transfer Bennett Skowronek should help, too],” Rittenberg wrote. “Notre Dame's offensive line projects as its best since 2017, and there's plenty of depth to sustain through 2022.”
As for its future, five-star receiver Jordan Johnson, top-100 running back Chris Tyree top-50 tight end Michael Mayer and will arrive on campus as heralded potential playmakers. The offensive line turnover after this season will give the four top-150 prospects (and six total four-star recruits) signed in 2019-20 a chance to grab starting spots with multiple years of eligibility left.
“Notre Dame has shown it can recruit elite prospects along the line and at tight end, which should continue through 2022,” Rittenberg wrote.
The future of Notre Dame’s defense rests as heavily on its leader than its personnel. With another season leading an effective unit, coordinator Clark Lea could see head-coaching opportunities come his way before much longer.
Still, Rittenberg dropped the Irish five spots from No. 8 in 2019 to No. 13 in 2020 after four defensive starters were drafted and four more starters and major contributors signed as undrafted free agents. Perhaps its two best players, though, came back and keep the overall outlook strong.
“There are some questions about the 2020 unit, which lacks a ton of star power other than sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah,” Rittenberg wrote. “The good news is that both men have multiple years of eligibility left.”
Those questions revolve around openings at cornerback and linebacker. Though starting ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem are gone, Notre Dame has a pair of fifth-year seniors to replace them in Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji, who were productive backups a year ago. Kurt Hinish was a productive backup, and former four-star recruit Isaiah Foskey won’t be confined by the four-game redshirt rule anymore.
“Notre Dame’s line lacks the dominant pass rushers of 2019 but should be solid with veterans,” Rittenberg wrote. “The outlook at safety looks great with Hamilton, junior Houston Griffith and Isaiah Pryor, a graduate transfer from Ohio State who will contribute this fall. The key for Lea is building depth at linebacker and identifying stars up front.”
The linebacker outlook becomes a lot clearer for 2020 and beyond if Shayne Simon and Jack Lamb — both four-star recruits in the 2018 class — stay healthy and grab roles.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.