One outlet’s deep dive into college football rosters, recruiting rankings and returning production sees Notre Dame maintaining its 10-win level the next few years. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg released his yearly three-part series power-ranking college football’s best future offenses, defenses and quarterbacks. Notre Dame appeared in the top 15 of all three, earning the highest mark for its current and future quarterback situation. The Fighting Irish have the No. 7 future quarterback outlook, No. 9 future offensive outlook and No. 13 defensive future.

Tyler Buchner’s 2021 arrival gives Notre Dame a strong future outlook at quarterback. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

On the quarterbacks, Rittenberg moved Notre Dame up two spots from their place in his 2019 rankings despite former top-100 recruit Phil Jurkovec’s decision to transfer to Boston College. Ian Book’s decision to come back for his fifth year and his 34 touchdown passes a year ago cleared up the present. “Although Book wasn’t nearly as accurate in 2019, he threw 15 more touchdown passes than his 2018 total and has 57 entering his final season in South Bend,” Rittenberg wrote. “He’s very close with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached the quarterbacks the past three seasons, and could take a big step in his development.” Beyond him, Notre Dame has former top-150 recruit Drew Pyne and redshirt freshman Brendon Clark on the 2020 roster. It is Tyler Buchner’s arrival, though, that makes the outlook still strong after Book’s departure and the transfer of Jurkovec, who was hailed as his successor. “Few in South Bend would be surprised if Buchner ends up succeeding Book in 2021,” Rittenberg wrote.

The offense as a whole is ranked No. 9 for its future, which is down three spots from 2019. There are a few reasons to understand why. Rees has one game of play-calling experience. Notre Dame’s top two receiving targets, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet, are in the NFL. There is not much returning production at running back. Still, there was enough on the current roster to keep it in the top 10. Notre Dame’s entire starting offensive line returned. Book, of course, is back. Wide receiver Kevin Austin and tight end Tommy Tremble are in favorable spots to break out. “A short-term key is for non-senior receivers Kevin Austin, Lawrence Keys III and Braden Lenzy to develop more consistency [Northwestern graduate transfer Bennett Skowronek should help, too],” Rittenberg wrote. “Notre Dame's offensive line projects as its best since 2017, and there's plenty of depth to sustain through 2022.” As for its future, five-star receiver Jordan Johnson, top-100 running back Chris Tyree top-50 tight end Michael Mayer and will arrive on campus as heralded potential playmakers. The offensive line turnover after this season will give the four top-150 prospects (and six total four-star recruits) signed in 2019-20 a chance to grab starting spots with multiple years of eligibility left. “Notre Dame has shown it can recruit elite prospects along the line and at tight end, which should continue through 2022,” Rittenberg wrote.