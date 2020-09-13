The early-morning trip from Atlanta to Chicago to South Bend went without hiccup for Abigail Tremble. A 3:30 a.m. departure from home, 6:10 flight, rental car pickup, breakfast on the go and two-hour drive – all seamless. By 12:30 p.m., two hours before kickoff, she was in her seat at Notre Dame Stadium, difficult part of the day over, and could enjoy her third season of watching her son Tommy, a junior tight end, play for the Irish.

The itemized travel schedule was complete, almost. There was the matter of lunch.

“We were like, ‘We’ll just eat at the stadium,’” Tremble said afterward, laughing at herself for understandably thinking something so mundane would be so easy.