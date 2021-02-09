This year the same could happen for the first time in consecutive years for the Fighting Irish program with Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji , who likewise were team captains in 2020.

Last year marked the first time in the 21st century Notre Dame had two defensive ends — or edge figures — selected in the same NFL Draft: Julian Okwara (third round) and Khalid Kareem (fifth round), both of whom were captains.

All four were signed in the 2016 recruiting class, with three of them flipping from previous commitments elsewhere: Hayes (USC), Kareem (Alabama) and Ogundeji (Western Michigan). A fifth player from that same class, linebacker/athlete Jamir Jones, also made strong contributions at end, finishing with 26 tackles (6.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks) as a senior in 2019.

This is exactly the type of reloading that defensive line coach/associate head coach Mike Elston, now in his 12th season at Notre Dame, has been establishing and plans to continue in 2021. Three defensive end prospects were signed this year, although all are deemed developmental figures instead of instant impact ones.

That fits the wheelhouse of how the program, especially the defensive line, has operated during the 43-8 run the past four years: freshmen and sophomores playing out of luxury instead of necessity.

“We are and will be a developmental program,” Elston said. “Whether it's a guy that's got a high rating (five-star Hayes) or a low rating (Ogundeji), we're looking for a young man that has a high ceiling and we want his best days of football to be ahead of him. We certainly don't want them to be peaked out in high school.

“We've had to play freshmen in the past and that's not a lot of fun when you have to play them. It's great when you can play them, which we have been doing over the last three, four seasons.

“It's fun to put them in the cooker a little bit and let them develop and then play them … hopefully we can continue to build that depth and allow those guys to be in the cooker a little bit, go down to scout team, cut their teeth some and then learn the system so they can go in there and really play productive football and have a great season.”

With the five defensive ends recruits from 2016 now gone, three freshmen ends — all of whom fit the development mode as three-star figures — were added to this year’s group: The California duo of Devin Aupiu (6-5, 220) and Will Schweitzer (6-5, 205) and Rhode Island’s Jason Onye (6-5, 245).

Aupiu (UCLA) and Schweitzer (Nebraska) were original commits elsewhere, like several of their predecessors before selecting the Irish.

Despite the hiring of a new defensive coordinator in Marcus Freeman to replace now Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, most of the nomenclature on that side of the ball will remain, including the vyper and strong-side end positions.

With much more muscle needed on their frames, both Aupiu and Schweitzer will begin their careers at vyper, where current sophomore Isaiah Foskey could be the linchpin, with current freshman Jordan Botelho also in the mix.

"The vyper position is going to always be standing up in a two-point stance,” said Elston of the job description. “They're going to be involved in coverage maybe 15- 20 percent of the game, where they're going to cover a tight end man to man, or cover a running back. We'll move them back to the second level at times off the ball and blitz them from there and hit them in B-gap, or do different things with them.”

On third-down passing situations, the top two vypers are often in the game, both to either provide pressure on the quarterback or to drop into coverage. Quick-twitch and speed are mandatory to excel there.

“The vyper, we want them to be a little bit more athletic in moving in space and coverage, but both of them need to be elite pass rushers,” Elston said. “We want them to be as fast as they can be.”

Meanwhile, the strong-side end fits more of the classic defensive end role, including having his hand on the ground in a three-point stance. Contenders there would include current junior Justin Ademilola (6-2, 248) and current sophomore Nana Osafo-Mensah (6-3, 249), who was sidelined with a knee injury last season.

Current rangy freshman Alex Ehrensberger (6-7, 247) could be an intriguing cross-training figure there, as could Foskey.

Another X-factor is current freshman Rylie Mills (6-5, 273), who enrolled as a 250-pound strong-side end last spring but blossomed while adding weight and moving inside. He became a regular in the rotation (141 snaps) as the season progressed, displaying both quickness on the edge but also the strength to hold his own in the interior.

“[Strong-side end is] going to be block destructing versus the run, and then he's going to be pass rushing and getting on the edge and doing stunting and moving around, playing a three-technique on third down, as you've seen us do with Ade and Khalid (Kareem) and those guys,” Elston said. “The difference will be that they won't drop into coverage and play a tight end man to man, or a running back.”

Like Mills this past season, Onye will start out at strong-side end — but Elston has revealed the youngster already is around 275-280 pounds instead of the listed 245.

“He gives us some good position flexibility,” said Elston of Onye. “Maybe he goes in and plays some three-technique. He's super tall, long, and athletic, twitchy enough to give us a great pass rush. He's going to be on the edge to start and we'll see how he goes.”

Unlike Onye, though, Aupiu and Schweitzer are already enrolled and beginning a college strength and conditioning program. Both will be at vyper in the spring.

“He's played linebacker, so he's got coverage ability, which we're excited about,” said Elston of Schweitzer.

Aupiu also has experience in a two-point stance, but what Elston especially appreciates about him is that he is “a football junkie.”

"When we talked during the recruiting process, it wasn't about the glitz and the glamour,” Elston noted. “He wanted to talk football. He wanted to know why Daelin is in a two-point stance with his outside foot up and his inside foot back. [He said] I think I'll feel more comfortable with my inside foot up.

“Then I see you're playing three vypers and they're moving all over the place. What are you telling him when he's over the guard?”

It's a new start to the defensive end game.