A ton of recruits from several different classes will visit Notre Dame this weekend, including 2020 all-purpose back/defensive end Griffon Lampton from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Palm Beach Central.

Lampton, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect, said he’s looking forward to his first trip to South Bend.

“I’m really excited,” Lampton told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They’ve got a good tradition and they’re top 10 in the country. I really want to see what it’s like up there.”

Since he began communicating with Notre Dame, Lampton said he’s done some research on the Irish, and has been a fan of what he’s seen.

“The stadium is always sold out and they have great uniforms,” Lampton said. “I really just like everything about it.”

According to Lampton, communication has been light so far between himself and Notre Dame, but he was thrilled with an invitation to the game against Florida State.