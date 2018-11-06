Emerging 2020 ATH Griffin Lampton Looking Forward To Notre Dame Trip
A ton of recruits from several different classes will visit Notre Dame this weekend, including 2020 all-purpose back/defensive end Griffon Lampton from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Palm Beach Central.
Lampton, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect, said he’s looking forward to his first trip to South Bend.
“I’m really excited,” Lampton told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They’ve got a good tradition and they’re top 10 in the country. I really want to see what it’s like up there.”
Since he began communicating with Notre Dame, Lampton said he’s done some research on the Irish, and has been a fan of what he’s seen.
“The stadium is always sold out and they have great uniforms,” Lampton said. “I really just like everything about it.”
According to Lampton, communication has been light so far between himself and Notre Dame, but he was thrilled with an invitation to the game against Florida State.
“They’ve been sending me mail during the regular season,” Lampton said. “I never really looked into it until it was FSU and they sent me a game invite. We looked into it with flights and we made it happen.”
Though it’s in the early stages, Lampton said Notre Dame even showing interest in him at this stage in his recruitment is a great feeling.
“It’s big,” Lampton explained. “I do have some offers right now, but that would be the biggest one if they do offer in the future.”
The offers Lampton does hold include Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue and Northern Illinois.
Should Notre Dame eventually join that list, Lampton said he’d be thrilled.
“They would definitely be in the top of the list the whole way,” Lampton said. Nothing’s better than that.”
When he makes his trip to Notre Dame this weekend, Lampton said he’ll be keeping an eye out for several different factors.
“The atmosphere, how the school looks and the crowd,” Lampton said. “Everything like that.”
