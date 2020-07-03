BlueAndGold - Elite 2022 Lineman Discusses Notre Dame Fighting Irish Interest

Elite 2022 Lineman Discusses Notre Dame Fighting Irish Interest
Grenville (S.C.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler has seen his recruiting process erupt in the past few months.
N.C. State was the third school to offer the 6-6, 295-pounder a scholarship back in January. Now, Sadler is over 20 offers, including the likes of Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon.
“It’s definitely been cool to see it take off,” Sadler told BlueandGold.com. “If anything, it’s reassuring to see all of those hours of work pay off.
“Not being able to visit schools has been a little hard with everything coming in. I really want to get out there and meet the coaches. As things open back up, I’m definitely looking forward to getting out to these schools.”
The Fighting Irish joined Sadler’s offer list June 15 during a phone call with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Sadler visited South Bend when Notre Dame took down Boston College last November, but at that point, he wasn’t the household name that he is now.
