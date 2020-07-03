 BlueAndGold - Elite 2022 Lineman Discusses Notre Dame Fighting Irish Interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 15:32:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 2022 Lineman Discusses Notre Dame Fighting Irish Interest

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Grenville (S.C.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler has seen his recruiting process erupt in the past few months.

N.C. State was the third school to offer the 6-6, 295-pounder a scholarship back in January. Now, Sadler is over 20 offers, including the likes of Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon.

“It’s definitely been cool to see it take off,” Sadler told BlueandGold.com. “If anything, it’s reassuring to see all of those hours of work pay off.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

South Carolina pass blocker Collin Sadler has high interest in Brian Kelly's program.
South Carolina pass blocker Collin Sadler has high interest in Brian Kelly's program. (Rivals.com)

“Not being able to visit schools has been a little hard with everything coming in. I really want to get out there and meet the coaches. As things open back up, I’m definitely looking forward to getting out to these schools.”

The Fighting Irish joined Sadler’s offer list June 15 during a phone call with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Sadler visited South Bend when Notre Dame took down Boston College last November, but at that point, he wasn’t the household name that he is now.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}