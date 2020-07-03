BlueAndGold - Elite 2022 Lineman Discusses Notre Dame Fighting Irish Interest

Grenville (S.C.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler has seen his recruiting process erupt in the past few months.

N.C. State was the third school to offer the 6-6, 295-pounder a scholarship back in January. Now, Sadler is over 20 offers, including the likes of Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon.

“It’s definitely been cool to see it take off,” Sadler told BlueandGold.com. “If anything, it’s reassuring to see all of those hours of work pay off.