Tommy Brockermeyer is ready to narrow his list.

The elite 2021 offensive tackle out of Fort Worth All Saints (Texas) has a slew of major offers and might be the best overall prospect in the Lone Star State next cycle.

“I think I’m going to make my top five or six in the next couple of months,” Brockermeyer said. “I know Texas will make the cut. Alabama will probably make the cut.”