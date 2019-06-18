Tony Grimes is a wanted man.

The elite 2021 cornerback out of Princess Anne (Va.) holds more than 30 offers and is in the process of simply figuring things out.

“I put out my Top 15, but things are changing,” Grimes said. “I’m going to wait until next year to really cut things down. I’m trying to not show favoritism right now. I’ve visited a lot of schools, and I’ve had some amazing visits.”