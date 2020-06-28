The Elite 11 Finals begins on Monday afternoon, and La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner will be competing in the prestigious, invite-only event. BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer will have daily coverage of the Elite 11 Finals, which finishes on Wednesday. Below are the details of the event.

Tyler Buchner is one of 20 quarterbacks to compete in the prestigious event.

Information below is courtesy of the Elite 11 website WHO: The 2020 Elite 11 Finals is intended for top level rising senior quarterbacks (Class of 2021). The top Class of 2021 signal callers will be selected for the Elite 11 Finals. WHAT: The 2020 Elite 11 Finals will bring together top performers to receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting. The 2020 Elite 11 Finals will span three days and include on-field drills, routes-on-air, classroom instruction and off-field development. The Elite 11 will be named at the conclusion of The Elite 11 Finals. WHEN: June 29th - July 1st WHERE: Nashville, Tennessee *Due to COVID this event is closed to the public*​

Facts & Figures

* 16 of the 20 quarterbacks are already committed, all to Power Five schools * There are two five-star quarterbacks in the event (Caleb Williams, uncommitted; Brock Vandagriff, Georgia). * 14 of the 20 quarterbacks are ranked as Rivals four-stars, eight of whom rank inside the Rivals100. * Notre Dame will face four of the schools with quarterbacks committed in the next three years (Luke Altmyer, FSU; Drake Maye, UNC; Kyle McCord, OSU; Miller Moss USC). * Buchner is one of two quarterbacks from California (Moss). * 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks to have won the Heisman Trophy attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional. * 15 of the top 20 NFL passers in 2019 attended the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional.

Elite 11 Roster